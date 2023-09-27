Cadet Sergeant Edward Hargreaves (left), cadet Hamish Douglas, Flight Lieutenant and cadet unit Commander Lyn Parkin-Williams, and cadet Sergeant Hamish Lester with a defibrillator fundraised by the Kapiti Air Cadets

Cadet Sergeant Edward Hargreaves (left), cadet Hamish Douglas, Flight Lieutenant and cadet unit Commander Lyn Parkin-Williams, and cadet Sergeant Hamish Lester with a defibrillator fundraised by the Kapiti Air Cadets

Kāpiti Air Cadets have fundraised and purchased a defibrillator which has been installed in a central part of Paraparaumu.

“While conducting heart-start training at the unit the cadets noticed a gap in the availability of a public defibrillator in the vicinity of the unit,” Cadet unit commander and Flight Lieutenant Lyn Parkin-Williams said.

“Lots of local businesses have them but what happens when they are closed?

“This led to a conversation and an idea was born — we would fundraise and purchase a defibrillator for the area.

“Unfortunately Covid got in the way and hampered the fundraising efforts.

“The cadets didn’t give up and kept chipping away and finally the required amount was raised.

“Following liaison with Wellington Free Ambulance it was decided that a defibrillator would be an asset to St Paul’s Church which already support the Wellington Regional Emergency Management.

“The unit would like to say a big thank you to everyone who sponsored or supported our efforts to raise $4500.

“Now to find the next project.”



