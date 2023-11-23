Group dancers Kennedy Martin (left), Annabelle Connolly (outside), Charlotte Findlay, Alina Boyd and Amos Ward. Photo / Jack Penman

The Paraparaumu College Year 9 production PC You’ve Got Talent will reach another milestone next month — its 35th annual edition.

“A talented Year 9 intake will be on show displaying much versatility in dance, group vocal/Instrumental, solo instrumental and solo vocal,” college head of music Merrick Stein said.

“The stage is set for a great night of fun and entertainment.

“Last year’s contest was very close, the standard was very high, and the variety was amazing, so I’m anticipating the same for this year.

Violinist Adam O'Connell performs at last year's show. Photo / Jack Penman

“It is hard to believe that the student participants back in the early 90s are now parents and their siblings now have the opportunity to be in this year’s talent show.

“During the evening items from past winners will also feature.”

Stein said the talent show “will always be a wonderful memory for all Year 9 students involved and give a sense of closure to their first year of college life”.

“Well-known personalities in the Kāpiti district will be the judges for the evening and wonderful prizes have been donated by local and regional businesses.”

The Details

What: PC You’ve Got Talent show

When: Thursday, December 7, 6.30pm

Where: Paraparaumu College auditorium

Tickets: Sales at the door will be available from 6pm on the night at the cost of $5.



