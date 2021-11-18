Inspiring runner Alvirg Busa wins Kāpiti half marathon

Alvirg Busa dominated the Kāpiti Half - Run the Coast event. Photo / David Haxton

Alvirg Busa was the clear winner of the recent Kāpiti Half — Run the Coast event.

Busa, 38, powered around the 21.1km half marathon course in a chip time of 1h 20m 33s, which was a blistering 3.50 min/km pace.

The flat and fast scenic course, which started at Maclean Park, Paraparaumu Beach, featured river trails, lake loops, board walks and more.

Busa said he was delighted to win the inaugural event which saw 312 finishers in the half marathon distance.

"It felt really good.

"I know the course well because it's part of my Taupō Ironman training, which takes place in March.

"The Kāpiti event was very well organised and great to see lots of people supporting it."

He found the heavily overcast and drizzly conditions a bit tough especially as he "grew up in a hot and humid country".

Busa, who lives in Paraparaumu Beach, is from the Philippines but moved to New Zealand almost four years ago.

His aim for the half marathon was to "enjoy the race, see how my body responds, and aim for about 1h 20m".

Busa, a carpenter by trade, has been doing a lot of running, cycling and swimming training as he prepares for the New Zealand Ironman.

"It's hard [fitting in the training] because I work fulltime so a lot of time management is involved for those three sports."

He said his "forte is running" which was certainly on display in the Kāpiti Half — Run the Coast.

Busa, who has a half marathon personal best time of 1h 15min, said it would be his first time at the full Ironman distance, which includes a 3.8km swim, 180km cycle, followed by a full marathon.

"It will be about trying to enjoy and it and finish it.

"I've done heaps of Half Ironman events before but this will be a big step up."

His athletic background started when he was about 10, which involved track events before moving into road races when he was 18.

He's competed in a wide range of events and distances including the Tarawera Ultramarathon, where he did the 102km distance.

While he enjoys competing, it was the running training that had a deeper enjoyment.

"Running is my stress reliever especially when I'm far from my family.

"It relaxes my mind and it's also good exercise to stay fit and healthy."

The Kāpiti Half — Run the Coast event attracted about 700 participants over various half marathon, 10km, 5km and 2km distances.