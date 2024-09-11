Advertisement
Horowhenua-Kāpiti food and beverage sector shines at Parliament event

David Haxton
By
Editor·Kapiti News·
3 mins to read
A Taste of Horowhenua-Kāpiti was held in Parliament's banquet hall. Photo / David Haxton

Horowhenua and Kāpiti’s food and beverage sector has been celebrated in style in Parliament’s banquet hall.

The event, called A Taste of Horowhenua-Kāpiti, took place on Tuesday evening and saw 45 food and beverage businesses showcase their fare.

Guests sampled various food and beverages, chatted with people behind the businesses, were entertained by Ōtaki College’s The Pretty Boys Band, and listened to speeches by Ōtaki MP Tim Costley, who hosted the event, and Hospitality and Tourism Minister Matt Doocey.

“We’ve got everything here from chocolate, olive oil, soda, gin, vegetables, farm fresh meats, sauces, artisan bread, pesto, candy and much more,” Costley said.

“I think this is as good as it gets anywhere in New Zealand and around the world.”

He felt produce in the region was “a little bit underrated” and was keen to “raise the profile and to ensure our region has the best possible future”.

Costley said with the Kāpiti Expressway completed, and the Horowhenua Expressway construction imminent, the former state highway could be billed as a taste highway where people could stop and enjoy some of the best food and beverages of the region.

He acknowledged the businesses that “drive our local economy” and who “take the risk, invest the capital that creates the jobs, the growth and the opportunities our region needs”.

Costley encouraged people to “embrace the unique opportunities and character that we have to get our region moving”.

South African Pantry owner Cindy Marais. Photo / David Haxton
Doocey acknowledged everyone for “the hard work that you do”.

“You have been through a hell of a tough time with Covid.

He said hospitality is an important sector with each region offering something unique for international and domestic visitors.

“Boy, do we need you at the moment with the economic headwinds that we have.

The Government wanted to create “the economic settings so you can get on ahead and flourish”.

“We want to give you the certainty to invest and ultimately that supports the communities around the country.

As the Minister of Mental Health too, Doocey noted there were work pressures in the sector with long hours and more.

“Make sure we do look after each other.”

South African Pantry owner Cindy Marais was impressed with the evening.

“What an incredible event.”

Waikanae Butchery owner Terry McKee, who was among the guests, said the event was “really good.”

There were some businesses he hadn’t seen before.

“Maybe we should promote the region as the food destination.”


