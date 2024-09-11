A Taste of Horowhenua-Kāpiti was held in Parliament's banquet hall. Photo / David Haxton
Horowhenua and Kāpiti’s food and beverage sector has been celebrated in style in Parliament’s banquet hall.
The event, called A Taste of Horowhenua-Kāpiti, took place on Tuesday evening and saw 45 food and beverage businesses showcase their fare.
Guests sampled various food and beverages, chatted with people behind the businesses, were entertained by Ōtaki College’s The Pretty Boys Band, and listened to speeches by Ōtaki MP Tim Costley, who hosted the event, and Hospitality and Tourism Minister Matt Doocey.
“We’ve got everything here from chocolate, olive oil, soda, gin, vegetables, farm fresh meats, sauces, artisan bread, pesto, candy and much more,” Costley said.
“I think this is as good as it gets anywhere in New Zealand and around the world.”
He felt produce in the region was “a little bit underrated” and was keen to “raise the profile and to ensure our region has the best possible future”.
Costley said with the Kāpiti Expressway completed, and the Horowhenua Expressway construction imminent, the former state highway could be billed as a taste highway where people could stop and enjoy some of the best food and beverages of the region.
He acknowledged the businesses that “drive our local economy” and who “take the risk, invest the capital that creates the jobs, the growth and the opportunities our region needs”.