Bryan Miller, left, and Eddie Garlick, are concerned about encroaching vegetation along parts of the Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway shared pathway in Paraparaumu. Photo / David Haxton

There are growing concerns, literally, about vegetation encroaching into parts of the expressway shared pathway in Paraparaumu.

Bryan Miller and Eddie Garlick, who both use mobility scooters, were among various users who had concerns.

Miller uses a mobility scooter because he has bursitis in both hips and Garlick has a heart condition.

The pair are part of a mobility scooter group that enjoys using the pathway each week.

The riders wear bright coloured clothing and their scooters have flags as well as fluorescent backpack covers on their front baskets courtesy of Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Waka Kotahi typically maintains everything within the expressway road corridor while the council maintains the cycleway offshoots or connecting legs onto the local road network.

The pair highlighted weeds, blackberry, cutting grass, gorse, and flax causing problems in areas.

Vegetation creeping onto the Mackays to Peka Peka shared pathway in Paraparaumu. Photo / David Haxton

Miller said he had contacted the agency twice about the issue.

"The first time was about gorse which was growing quite bad.

"All they did was come and cut it off, which was about a year ago, but it's all come back again.

"But they haven't touched the vegetation.

"I contacted them late last year again and told them the vegetation was becoming quite a hazard.

"And I said the pathway was in a key area of Kāpiti, with a lot of users, but it wasn't nice to travel along.

"Even pedestrians are using the streets to bypass the pathway because of health and safety issues.

"If they (NZTA) just did what Kāpiti Coast District Council does, which is mow it back a bit, it would be good."

He said people were "forced over into gorse and cutting grass to go past someone".

"You should be able to go down with two mobility scooters no worries at all but in some areas it's single lane.

"I've also had a close call with a cyclist coming around a corner who didn't see me."

He also highlighted unsightly vegetation on the eastern side of the Makarini footbridge.

Weeds making their presence known on the eastern side of the Makarini footbridge. Photo / David Haxton

"It's quite an attractive viewpoint up there but the ramp area is a total mess."

Miller said the pathway was a beautiful area, well used, and an important part of the district.

"A lot more pride should be taken in it."

Waka Kotahi regional maintenance and operations manager Mark Owen said, "The last round of landscape maintenance on the Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway was completed between September 2020 and December 2020 as part of the early spring vegetation maintenance programme.

"Our maintenance contractor has started the next round of vegetation maintenance along the expressway commencing with the area at the Poplar Rd roundabout, which was completed prior to the Christmas holidays, and will be followed by the area between Poplar Rd and Ngarara Rd including the cycleway.

"Work at this area is expected to be completed between the end of January to the end of March."