Christensen said she was inspired by the history of tapestry “especially from the medieval and renaissance period where they created large tapestries depicting heritage that adorned the walls of the grandest buildings”.
“From there sparked an idea to design a large-scale painting of my family heritage and our connection to our native flora and fauna here in New Zealand.
“It was also heavily inspired by my grandfather Harold Christensen who was a fighter pilot in World War II.
“Also, in the same section, was Ancient Dreamscape, in 2018, which was second place, and Kuini, in 2017, third place.”
Christensen’s interest in wearable art started at Paraparaumu College when she entered the college’s wearable art competition with her friend Renee Louie.
“We won the show and our prize was tickets to go see the WOW show in Wellington.
“From that point, we knew we wanted to enter and had our first creation accepted into the WOW show the following year while we were still in college.”
Christensen, 32, who studied a Bachelor of Design majoring in fashion at Massey University, said her goal was to “keep being creative, imaginative and to keep pushing boundaries to what I can create, especially through wearable art and my passion for painting”.