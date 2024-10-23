Her two other cats Kelly and Simba were quick to get inside but super-friendly Sammy didn’t, which was out of character.

By the middle of the week, with no sign of Sammy, Mulholland had become “very worried”.

But during a meal at a local restaurant, she got a phone call from her eldest son Jamie, who said Sammy had come through the cat door, was making a lot of noise, and his foot was in bad shape.

Mulholland said Sammy’s front left leg was “just hanging”.

Sammy was taken to Raumati Vet Centre, where he was given some pain relief before X-rays were taken.

Mulholland got a call from the centre to tell her X-rays had revealed Sammy had been shot twice.

A .22-calibre air rifle pellet found in Sammy's body. Photo / David Haxton

“I couldn’t believe it.

“He had been shot through the leg and the bullet had gone through three different bones.

“And he had been shot through the stomach, with the bullet lodging at the base of his tail.”

Two options were presented: amputate the leg, which wouldn’t be ideal for a cat of Sammy’s size, or try and fix it via an operation.

Sammy was fast-tracked to Massey Vets, where bone marrow from his shoulder was used to try to mend the shattered bones, and rods and pins were also put in place to support the leg.

He is on medication and has to undergo crate rest for 12 weeks. There’s a 50/50 chance the bones repair in that time.

“They [Massey Vets] couldn’t believe his vital organs weren’t struck.”

Sammy, who seems in good spirits, is getting lots of comfort from Mulholland and family.

“I’m just stoked Sammy is still alive.”

Lanita Mulholland with Sammy, who was shot twice with a .22-calibre air rifle. Photo / David Haxton

Mulholland reported the incident to the SPCA and the police.

Within about 15 minutes of her making the report, two police officers arrived at her home.

One of the officers was part of a team of first responders who helped her young son Jason when he became unwell and had a seizure in July 2022 in Paraparaumu.

The officers took notes, inspected the air rifle pellet, and intended to canvas the area.

Later, the officer brought back a colleague who had also helped Jason a few years ago.

“They showed Jason the patrol car and gave him a police dog soft toy which he was very happy with.

“They also invited to have a look around the police station, which he was stoked with.

“He was absolutely rapt to meet them as he was too unwell when they came to his aid a few years ago.”

Mulholland has no idea who the shooter was and is at a loss to describe their actions.

“It’s sad and sickening that someone would do that to a pet.

“The police said it was important to contact them if something like this happened because they would follow it up.

“I would hate to think there’s someone out there shooting other people’s animals.”