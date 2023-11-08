Work to construct a clip-on pathway next to the Waikanae River bridge has been delayed again. Photo / David Haxton

Clip-on bridge update

Work on the Waikanae River clip-on bridge project has been delayed until next year as Waka Kotahi is continuing to work through design and construction details with the contractor.

Waka Kotahi infrastructure delivery regional manager Jetesh Bhula said to install the clip-on, on the side of the former State Highway 1 bridge, as safely and efficiently as possible, the work required traffic management and a significant detour for southbound vehicles, which will take several weeks to complete.

“To ensure the Waikanae community and businesses aren’t disrupted over the busy Christmas and New Year period, we’ve decided to defer this work until early 2024.

“We’ll make sure the community is informed of the new project timeframes when they’re finalised.”

It’s the second time there has been a delay after the project started earlier this year.

Fishing competition

Kāpiti Fly Fishing Club will be hosting a fishing day for children at Winstone Lakes Ōtaki on Saturday, November 18.

Children aged 6 to 15 will be able to experience catching trout, weighing it, and photographing it, before getting a certificate and taking their catch home.

Fish & Game senior officer Matt Kavermann releases rainbow trout into the Winstone Lakes Ōtaki.

No experience or fishing licence is required, and all tackle will be supplied.

There will also be club members helping the children catch their fish.

To book a session, phone Hunting & Fishing Ōtaki on 06 364 8969 and pick a time slot.

Just follow the signs when you drive into Winstone Aggregates on the northern end of the Ōtaki River Bridge and on the eastern side of SH1.

For more information, please contact Malcolm on 027 384 6596.

Store set to close

The New Zealand Natural Clothing Ōtaki store closes at the end of the month.

“This decision has not been made lightly and involves a consolidation of stock into our successful e-commerce store and head office at Norsewood during times of growing interest rates and overheads,” owners Julie Hedley and Phil Grant said in a statement.

“It has been nearly 20 years since we first started creating the first Ōtaki store for Norsewear in the old tin shed where Kathmandu is, and 16 years since we took over as owners of the New Zealand Natural Clothing brand.

“We moved into the full-sized Yates furniture building then downsized to a quarter of that store, then moving next door in 2019 with the plan of moving the growing e-commerce there.

“The larger space and logistics in Norsewood won over and we stayed there with this part of the operation.

“Our final trading day in Ōtaki is scheduled for Monday, November 27, perfectly coinciding with the Black Friday/Cyber Monday event.

“Nothing changes at Norsewood.

“On a nice note, we have just won the 2023 BigCommerce Global Strategy Award for our website www.nznaturalclothing.co.nz.”

Petanque tournament

The Wellington Petanque Association held their annual regional singles tournament at Kāpiti Petanque Club last month.

It was a good weekend for it, the sun was out and 30 players took part.

Kāpiti Petanque Club president Kevin McFadgen (left) and the winner of the singles, Steve Frampton.

Five 60-minute games were played on the first day of the tournament, and the results of those games set up the various divisions of play for the second day.

The winner of the trophy was Steve Frampton, a member of Kāpiti Petanque Club.

If you are interested in reading the full results you can do so by visiting the Kāpiti Petanque Facebook page.