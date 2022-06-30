20/20 by Brett Harfield.

Five Kāpiti artists have been shortlisted for the Parkin Drawing Prize in a year that has again had a record-breaking number of entries.

The competition attracted 588 entries up on last year's 563 entries, making it the highest number of entries since 2014 – a year after the prize launched.

The $25,000 prize, which has not been without controversy over the years, is marking its 10th anniversary this year after being founded and generously sponsored by arts patron Chris Parkin.

The Journey by Lisa Call.

Seventy-six works have been shortlisted, with 10 highly commended prizes of $500 also being awarded.

The shortlist includes Kāpiti artist Katherine Joyce-Kellaway, Brett Harfield, Francis Salole, Rosemary Mortimer and Lisa Call, who has two works shortlisted.

Lisa said it was "pretty cool" to have two pieces shortlisted, especially with it being just her second time entering the awards.

un)certainty by Katherine Joyce-Kellaway.

"A couple of friends texted me to tell me congratulations while I was in Christchurch during the last few hours of the Christchurch Art Show.

"I was really surprised and very pleased.

"What a great ending to my time in Christchurch."

Creating predominantly textile-based pieces, Lisa draws with paint and thread on fabric.

The finished works are stitched onto canvas and stretched so they are displayed like a traditional painting.

Fragile Worlds by Rosemary Mortimer.

Her work Aragon is on the shortlist and is named after one of the streets in her hometown of Los Alamos, New Mexico.

The town is recognised as the development and creation place of the atomic bombs used in World War II.

"It was a surreal place to grow up - a mixture of ancient and native cultures alongside modern technology."

Her second piece shortlisted is a triptych titled The Journey.

"I've drawn/stitched pathways across the surface of the work.

The Ossuary (InDeepWater) by Francis Salole.

"All of my abstract work investigates journeys and adventure, specifically questioning the choices I have made and the many paths I have taken.

"Where have I been? Where did I start? How did I get here? What were the pivotal decisions? What patterns do I see?"

Founder of the Parkin Drawing Prize, Chris Parkin, said, "It's quite humbling to see such a strong number of entries for our 10th anniversary.

"It goes to show that in the face of adversity, creativity in all its forms seems to thrive, and the human spirit shines through."

Aragon by Lisa Call.

An advisory panel, consisting of leading painter John Walsh of Aitanga a Hauiti/ New Zealand Irish descent, contemporary ceramics artist Virginia Leonard, and New Zealand artist Matt Gauldie, spent hours assessing hundreds of entries before coming up with the short-list.

Entries have been received throughout New Zealand from Kaikohe to as far south as Dunedin and overseas including Sydney and Tokyo.

The works will be showcased at the Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition at the NZ Academy of Fine Arts from August 2 to September 11. The winning submission will be selected and announced at the gala announcement of the Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition on August 1.

All the artworks in the 2022 Parkin Drawing Prize shortlist will be for sale, giving admirers and collectors the opportunity to purchase pieces that are unlikely to be seen again, given many of the finalists are not represented in any gallery.