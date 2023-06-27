Kāpiti Day Hospital chief executive Kate Wang. Photo / Grace Odlum

The official opening of the Kāpiti Day Hospital takes place later next month, but the first surgeries get under way next week.

The concept of the venture started a few years ago when a group of like-minded people from a range of areas, such as health professionals and businesspeople, wanted to do something about a gap in the health services for Kāpiti, especially cataracts and endoscopy.

It led to the forming of Day Surgery New Zealand Ltd, which is trading under the name Kāpiti Day Hospital.

The board employed Kate Wang, who has worked in the health sector for over 20 years, as the chief executive of Kāpiti Day Hospital.

A lease was secured for a large building on Te Roto Drive, Paraparaumu, which was formerly used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre before an extensive construction programme totally revamped it into the bespoke day hospital.

The main parts of the day hospital comprise a reception, a theatre for cataract surgery, a theatre for endoscopy and other advanced surgeries, first and second-stage recovery areas, an eye clinic, a multi-purpose medical room, a procedure room for treatment of conditions such as varicose veins, a scrub room, a meeting room, a central sterilisation area, a kitchen, a storeroom, a staff room and more.

“We started the planning early last year, but the actual execution of the building work was from July last year.

“There’s been a huge amount of work to do and various challenges, but we’ve come so far, with so many people making it happen.”

Kate Wang outside the soon-to-be-completed Kāpiti Day Hospital. Photo / Grace Odlum

Wang was excited about the facility and what it offered.

“We’re bringing a lot of opportunity and choices for local people.

“They can choose now, and don’t have to travel to Wellington for procedures like cataracts and more.

“We cater for people who can afford to pay, and those who can’t afford to pay.

“We’ve successfully negotiated a contract with the DHB, so we will deliver the surgical service [cataracts] for those people who go through the public sector.

“We are still negotiating with the DHB for other services.”

While the focus was on cataracts and endoscopy, other specialities would be looked at as the day hospital became established.

“For example, we can look at gynaecology, hand surgery or urology.”

Wang said over 10 people – administration, nurses and technicians - were already employed.

“It’s slightly light to start with, but we will gradually increase the volume.

“We’ve had quite a few well-known top surgeons in Wellington sign up.”

Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow had been invited to cut a ribbon at the official opening on July 20.

The first cataract surgeries were scheduled for Monday, before endoscopy a week later.

“My plan is, hopefully, once we’re well-established, to have an open day to show the people in the community this place.

“I think it’s the first-ever surgical facility for the district, so I’m sure people will be interested.”