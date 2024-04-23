The band Tu Tilley will be performing in Paekākāriki.

Two musical events will take place in Kāpiti as part of New Zealand’s May Music Month.

The first takes place at The Dell, in Campbell Park, Paekākāriki, on Saturday, May 4 from 11am to 3.30pm.

The lineup features a diverse range of talent, including:

11am: Tui, a soulful young singer, will enchant the audience with chart-topping hits spanning from the 70s to today.

12pm: Loaded Brass, a dynamic brass ensemble led by David Langley, will deliver classic covers with a unique brass twist.

1.15pm: Crimson Club will take the stage with their signature blend of covers infused with humour and wit, promising an entertaining musical experience.

2.30pm: A special feature band, Tu Tilley, curated by band liaison Julia Truscott, will showcase a mix of original compositions and crowd favourites.

In case of inclement weather, the event will relocate to the Paekākāriki Memorial Hall.

The second takes place in Marine Gardens, Raumati Beach, on Sunday, May 5 from 12pm to 4pm.

Highlights of the day include:

12pm: Loaded Brass returns with a focus on jazz, treating audiences to another captivating performance.

1.30pm: The Blain Fitzpatrick Trio, comprising three accomplished Wellington musicians, will deliver a fusion of funk and jazz.

3pm: Local favourite Fernando and his talented ensemble will close the event with a compilation of outstanding performances.

In the event of rain, the festivities will move to the Paraparaumu Boat Club.

“Both events are made possible thanks to the generous support of Pelorus Trust and The Lion Foundation,” organiser Chris Craddock said.

“Don’t miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant music scene of the Kāpiti Coast during May Music Month.”