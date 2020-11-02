Coasters Musical Theatre's latest show: Our House

Cast from Our House.

Joanne Sharp writes about Coasters Musical Theatre's latest production.

With so many theatres worldwide unable to open, Coasters Musical Theatre are very proud to produce their final show of 2020, Our House.

With the way the world has been recently, the team at Coasters are grateful they can still produce and entertain their wider community.

Already this year they have successfully produced a One Night Only revue, a cabaret celebrating their 40th anniversary and a quiz night.

Our House was planned for the start of 2020, with auditions held in February.

A fantastic cast was assembled, including a number of talented teenagers from local colleges, and it was all very firmly and excitingly on track.

Then, as we all know, Covid-19 affected the whole world and everything was put on hold.

Coasters Musical Theatre followed all safety procedures and government guidelines, and rehearsals for Our House were postponed.

With lockdown came the necessary decision to move the show dates from May to November/December, and fortunately most of the cast could continue in the show.

It has definitely been a 'suck it up and see' scenario for all of Coasters' productions and it is because of their patience and dedication, in making sure everyone is safe and protected, that Our House will be on stage later this month.

Director Lauren Ford-Jones and her talented cast have, in the face of unprecedented circumstances, done an amazing job at bringing it all together and making it work for them, as well as the community.

Our House is a scripted musical revolving around the music of British band Madness, and follows the story of London lad Joe Casey.

On the night of his 16th birthday, Joe takes Sarah, the girl of his dreams, out for a romantic evening.

The police get involved and Joe faces a tough decision: to run or give himself up.

The story splits in two as we follow the fortunes, and misfortunes, of Good Joe and Bad Joe ...

Please come and support your local theatre and get your tickets to see this brilliant show!

It's a nine-night season, with the opening night on November 20, so go to www.trybooking.co.nz/FJQ for tickets.