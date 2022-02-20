Ranger Robyn Schlaepfer's granddaughter Sage Schlaepfer with Dell a few years ago.

After an illustrious life as Ngā Manu Nature Reserve's celebrity tūī, Dell the tūī has passed away.

Discovered last week by volunteer Tony Ward and examined by volunteer vet Andrea Wilson, Dell had no signs of injury, so it is believed she died of natural causes.

Dell enjoyed a celebrity status during her time at Ngā Manu due to her wonderful friendly nature and incredible vocals.

However, life wasn't always easy for Dell.

Dell, captured by local photographer Fairlie Atkinson.

Coming to Ngā Mau as a hatchling in January 2015, Dell was brought in after being found in a drain by a council worker, soaking wet and underweight.

She was raised by Ngā Manu ranger Robyn Schlaepfer, and after a few weeks of recovery was released into the reserve.

She refused to fly away from the buildings and became a target for other wild birds, so a new home was found for her in the kea aviary.

Life then picked up for Dell, who became particularly fond of children and could confuse the rangers in the morning by mimicking the sounds of children playing.

Dell trying to get some sugary fizz from Jenson Fields when he was six years old.

She was released into the wild in November 2018 and chose to remain at Ngā Manu.

She would often land on visitors and feed from their hands.

She maintained a special bond with Robyn and would appear at her whistle.

Dell was a friendly tūī, not afraid of strangers and often caught in photos on visitors' arms or being fed by them.

"Her passing has really got to me," Robyn said.

"I'm not as tough as I want to be.

"Seeing the photos of her on Facebook are amazing.

Dell being feed some lunch.

"Seems everyone loved her.

"It felt strange at work that she won't come any more when whistled.

"She will be missed."

Ngā Manu marketing and communications manager Sarah Fields said, "We know that Dell will be sadly missed.

"If you have a fond memory or favourite photo with her please share them with us on our Facebook page.

"Poroporoaki manu ataahua."