Mandy Savage in front of the Cancer Society's Kāpiti Support Centre. Photo / David Haxton

If you’re going through cancer, or if someone close to you is, support is one of the main things you’ll need.

In Paraparaumu, there’s a centre that provides just that - the Cancer Society’s Kāpiti Support Centre.

The centre was officially opened in October 2020, and there was a lot to celebrate.

Centre manager and senior health promotions co-ordinator Mandy Savage had three months and a $30,000 budget to transform a former child daycare building into a purpose-built cancer support centre.

“Our community was incredible and helped out in many ways. It was the only way we could meet that deadline.”

The centre, located at 27 Kāpiti Rd, has gone from strength to strength and helped countless people in their cancer journey.

A wide range of services and products are offered at the centre.

Qualified nurse Hilary Adams, who is the centre’s support and information co-ordinator, is there to help.

“If your world suddenly stops and you need to talk about options, or you need to make plans, you can sit with her for an hour or two hours if you need,” Mandy said.

Product-wise, there’s a range of wigs, silky pillows, beanies, and retired tailor Vince Beckett makes lots of beautiful hats.

Mandy Savage in one of the Cancer Society's Kāpiti Support Centre's rooms. Photo / David Haxton

On the second Monday of every month, between 10.30am and 12 noon, there is a peer support morning tea where people connect with others, discuss common issues, and have support and information provided.

“That’s pretty popular with lots of laughter and home baking too.”

The centre provides a home visit service where someone from a team of friendly, professional and police-checked volunteers can provide companionship and practical support.

Free parking permits for people who have to go to Wellington Hospital can be arranged.

“That’s a huge thing for people in Kāpiti and takes a lot of stress away.”

The centre has over 50 volunteer drivers who can take people from their home to hospital appointments and home again.

“They are on the road every day.”

Free counselling is offered every Wednesday or Thursday by appointment, with no waitlist.

There are various workshops and events throughout the year, a small library of books and brochures, a therapeutic garden, and subsidised massage is available in Wellington, Kenepuru and Hutt.

“Obviously in Kāpiti our people are always going to travel for treatment but we’re trying to do things at the Cancer Society to make their lives easier by providing that support and information,” Mandy said.

“When you walk in here you will find it looks a bit different to a hospital setting and more homely.

“Our people spend enough time in cold clinical settings.”

Asked what she enjoyed about working at the centre, Mandy said there were lots of things.

“But I enjoy advocating and supporting our community, networking with other health and social service providers, and doing cancer prevention and health promotion.”

The centre is open Monday to Thursday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.











