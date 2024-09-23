Cam (Billy Joel): A mutual friend (Matt McLaughlin) was at a duelling pianos gig in Vegas several years ago. He tagged us both in a Facebook message saying ‘you guys should do this’. We’d actually never met, even though we live in the same suburb in Wellington and know loads of the same people.

Where did the idea for this show, of having two of the biggest piano musicians in the history of piano pop fight it out on stage, come from?

Sam (Elton John): I’ve been wanting to do one for years, knowing Elton and Billy did one themselves.

Cam: We both love Elton and Billy’s music and had been playing a bunch of their tunes in our duelling piano shows so it was a logical step bringing the Elton vs Billy show to life.

Was there ever a fight or disagreement as to who was going to play who in the show?

Sam: No, I was always going to be Elton.

Cam: My voice suits Billy’s tunes and I already had a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses. Sam not only does a great Elton, but he enjoys the bling too.

Sam Hyde as Elton John. Photo / Paul Howell Photography

Why is your musician the best?

Sam: He [Elton] is the wonder kid. Good at everything he does. Magic literally falls off him.

Cam: In all honesty, I enjoy each artist’s music equally. Elton for his pop writing sensibility and Billy for his soulful touches and power.

Out of the opposite musician’s playlist, what one song do you envy and why?

Cam: Yellow Brick Road is an epic tune with a great melody. It’s always a hugely popular sing-along.

Sam: Uptown Girl because it’s just such a fun piece of pop genius.

Do you dress up for the show at all – how do you channel the musician you are representing?

Cam: Yes, I get into a suit and tie and put on a pair of sunglasses. Billy is definitely the more conservative of the two, but he also enjoys to have a laugh which is something we bring to this duo.

Sam: Well, it’s the only time in my life I wear 6-foot-high wigs, so I guess you could say I’m dressed up.

Cam Crawford as Billy Joel. Photo / Paul Howell Photography

Have you played in Kāpiti before?

Cam: We played an amazing sellout show in Kāpiti exactly a year ago. Cam lived on the coast for many years with his parents’ home on Rosetta Rd so we treat Raumati like a homecoming show. Last year was a blast so when we were asked to return we confirmed within a heartbeat.

Since our last Kāpiti show we’ve gone on to perform in many of the NZ’s finest venues, added a full sound and lighting crew and introduced more amazing costumes and hit songs.

Who should come and see the two of you perform this Elton John versus Billy Joel show?

Sam: Anyone with a love of live performance, whether they are Elton or Billy fans or not.

Cam: Ultimately, it’s a show for all ages. Pretty much anyone who enjoys the music of Elton or Billy or is simply looking for a great night of entertainment.

The Details

What: Cam and Sam’s Elton John versus Billy Joel 2024 national tour

When: Saturday, November 2, 7.30pm

Where: Coastlands Theatre, Raumati Beach.

Tickets: Available from eventfinda

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.