Bonnie McColl got first place at the Kāpiti Coast District Council's annual poetry competition. Photo / Grace Odlum

A Paekākāriki School student has won a poetry competition for a poem inspired by the beach.

Bonnie McColl said she has been writing poetry since she was 5 but has only entered the competition, which is an annual event run by Kāpiti Coast District Council, once before.

She didn’t place that time, she said, but this year didn’t just place, but was awarded the top prize.

The 11-year-old said being named winner was really exciting, not just for her but for her family.

Her parents and younger brother Finn had accompanied her to the competition, and Bonnie said they were all really proud of her, especially her brother.