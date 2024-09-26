Advertisement
Kapiti News

Bonnie McColl celebrates victory in poetry competition at Paraparaumu Library

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Kapiti News·
2 mins to read
Bonnie McColl got first place at the Kāpiti Coast District Council's annual poetry competition. Photo / Grace Odlum
Bonnie McColl got first place at the Kāpiti Coast District Council's annual poetry competition. Photo / Grace Odlum

Bonnie McColl got first place at the Kāpiti Coast District Council's annual poetry competition. Photo / Grace Odlum

A Paekākāriki School student has won a poetry competition for a poem inspired by the beach.

Bonnie McColl said she has been writing poetry since she was 5 but has only entered the competition, which is an annual event run by Kāpiti Coast District Council, once before.

She didn’t place that time, she said, but this year didn’t just place, but was awarded the top prize.

The 11-year-old said being named winner was really exciting, not just for her but for her family.

Her parents and younger brother Finn had accompanied her to the competition, and Bonnie said they were all really proud of her, especially her brother.

“Finn was really excited.”

Bonnie said at the competition, held in Paraparaumu Library, she had to read her poem, Blue Penguin.

Later, the winners were announced, and she was given a certificate and a $60 Paper Plus voucher as her prize.

Bonnie said her favourite thing about writing poetry was self-expression.

“It’s a way of expressing yourself.”

This won’t be Bonnie’s last time entering the competition either – she said she plans to enter another one of her poems next year.

Bonnie’s poem:

Blue Penguin

I look in the water and see my reflection looking down,

I smell the salty air,

I see the waves crash on the sand,

The beach is where I play,

The beach is where I dance.

I am the blue penguin.

