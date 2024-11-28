Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kapiti News

Audiologist Jeanie Morrison-Low will talk about hearing aids at historical society meeting

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
Audiologist Jeanie Morrison-Low.

Audiologist Jeanie Morrison-Low.

Well-known Raumati audiologist Jeanie Morrison-Low will speak about hearing aids at the next Kapiti Historical Society talk.

“My talk is a brief history of hearing aids, emphasising those developed before the availability of electronics and microchips,” Morrison-Low said.

“How did people amplify sounds and deliver them to ears before the advent of modern hearing aids?

“There was a need (most mammals, birds and lizards develop a bit of hearing loss as they age; and there are various other causes of more serious hearing loss), and devices to help people hear better were ingenious, as were the ways of hiding those hearing “aids”.

“Of course, we hear with our brains — hearing aids can deliver sound to the ears — and what happens between the ears and the rest of the auditory system and other parts of the brain is another story.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I’m an audiologist and full member of the NZ Audiological Society, and a founder-member of Independent Audiologists NZ.

“I’ve been living on the Kapiti Coast since early 2005, and in 2009, I opened Kapiti Hearing, an independent audiology practice with clinics in Raumati Beach and Waikanae.”

Society’s Roger Childs said Morrison-Low had spoken to the group about a similar topic before.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It was fascinating.

“If you have hearing aids or think you might need them sometime, come along.”

He said problems with hearing have been an issue, especially for older people, since “time immemorial”.

“One of the most famous deaf people from history is Ludwig van Beethoven.

“He realized he was going deaf around the age of 28 and by 45 he couldn’t hear anything.

“Extraordinarily it didn’t stop him from writing music or conducting, and some of his greatest and much loved compositions like Für Elise and his magnificent 9th symphony which includes the iconic Song of Joy were composed when he was stone deaf.

“At times he had used an “ear trumpet” which no doubt Jeanie will mention.”

The Details

What: The history of hearing aids with Jeanie Morrison-Low

When: Tuesday, December 10, 7.30pm

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Where: Kāpiti Uniting Church Hall, Weka Rd, Raumati Beach

Tickets: Gold coin koha


Save

Latest from Kapiti News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kapiti News