Audiologist Jeanie Morrison-Low.

Well-known Raumati audiologist Jeanie Morrison-Low will speak about hearing aids at the next Kapiti Historical Society talk.

“My talk is a brief history of hearing aids, emphasising those developed before the availability of electronics and microchips,” Morrison-Low said.

“How did people amplify sounds and deliver them to ears before the advent of modern hearing aids?

“There was a need (most mammals, birds and lizards develop a bit of hearing loss as they age; and there are various other causes of more serious hearing loss), and devices to help people hear better were ingenious, as were the ways of hiding those hearing “aids”.

“Of course, we hear with our brains — hearing aids can deliver sound to the ears — and what happens between the ears and the rest of the auditory system and other parts of the brain is another story.