Dane Coles and Kāpiti Community Foodbank operations manager Jill Mason with Coles' last Hurricanes home game jersey. Photo / David Haxton

Dane Coles and Kāpiti Community Foodbank operations manager Jill Mason with Coles' last Hurricanes home game jersey. Photo / David Haxton

Dane Coles is auctioning his last Hurricanes home jersey to raise money for the Kāpiti Community Foodbank.

The jersey, which is being auctioned online via Trade Me, is from the thrilling Super Rugby game against the Crusaders at Sky Stadium which the Hurricanes won 27-26.

Coles, 36, from Paraparaumu, who played 141 games for the Hurricanes, was delighted to help with the foodbank.

Coles said he had been following the foodbank since Covid-19 struck.

“Being in a small community, and seeing some people living tough, I’ve tried to do a small part to help out.

“Food is pretty important.

“I’ve made a few sneaky donations in the past too.”

The game was significant for Coles as it was his last home game in Hurricanes colours.

“It was emotional. I got to run out with my boys, and had my wife and heaps of family there.

“It was really cool and obviously it’s always good to beat the Crusaders because it doesn’t happen often.

“It was a very special occasion.

Dane Coles leads the team out onto Sky Stadium for the last time. Photo / Getty Images

“I had about 50 people from Kāpiti in the changing room afterwards.

“There was a lot of happiness, a few tears, and relief that I got through the game.

“Overall it was a pretty proud moment to finish my career, like that, at the stadium.”

Coles will hear on Sunday if he’s part of the All Blacks squad.

“I’d love to get back in that team and try and push for the World Cup. But if doesn’t, that’s footy, that’s life.”

Coles is still contracted for the next six months.

“If I don’t make the All Blacks I’ll go and play for the Wellington Lions.

“And then get into a job next year.”

Foodbank operations manager Jill Mason was rapt by Coles’ gesture.

“It’s amazing that he thinks of the other people in the community and how they can benefit from his efforts on the field.”

She said the proceeds would assist with the food budget.

“There are still some things that we need. Baby food is one that springs to mind. We don’t get a lot of that donated generally.”



