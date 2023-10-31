Waikanae Lodge manager Lynne Peirse (left), lodge laundry manager and Rascal owner Gina Mabey, Huha shelter manager Claire Jamieson, Huha shift leader Kim Bengston, and lodge activities coordinator Clare Farrell. Photo / David Haxton

Residents of the Arvida Waikanae Lodge retirement village have been rallying together to raise money for animal rescue charity Huha (Helping You Help Animals) – all because of one dog.

That dog is 9-year-old Rascal, and he started coming to work with his owner, Gina Mabey, who is the laundry manager at the lodge because he has a fear of thunder and lightning and couldn’t be alone.

Rascal, who is a huntaway/heading cross, would hang out indoors with the residents who absolutely adored him, and quickly became an official member of the lodge’s staff.

He mainly does his own thing, but Mabey recalled one instance where a resident was having a particularly bad day, which was made better by Rascal putting his head in her lap.

“Rascal has got such a kind nature. The residents love him.”

Because Rascal was so popular among the residents and staff, Mabey decided to start Rascal’s Appeal to gather donations for Huha.

Thanks to Rascal’s help, residents, visitors, staff members, and volunteers started donating packets and cans of food, towels, blankets, bedding, treats, and more.

And Mabey decided to run a raffle too, which ended up raising more than $600 for Huha.

Huha Ōtaki shelter manager Claire Jamieson said the donations would make a huge difference, and the money would most likely go towards their vet bills.

“It was very generous.”

She said it’s the first time a retirement village has done an appeal like this for Huha, but the lodge’s manager Lynne Peirse hoped it wouldn’t be the last.

Peirse challenged other Arvida retirement villages in New Zealand to do a similar appeal for charity and try to beat the $607.50 they raised.

“This is just the starting point.”

One of the puppies the retirement village’s donations will help is 12-week-old Wonka.

Waikanae Lodge activities coordinator Clare Farrell (left) and laundry manager Gina Mabey with Huha dog Wonka who needs a forever home. Photo / David Haxton

Wonka and his siblings were abandoned on Ōtaki Beach in a box, where they were found by a member of the public and brought to Huha.

All of Wonka’s siblings have found their own homes, but Wonka is still looking.

While his exact breed is unknown, Huha believes he is a whippet/heading dog cross.

You can see Wonka and the other animals for adoption here.