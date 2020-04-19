Kāpiti based company Web Genius is offering 500 Kiwi businesses a free "rebound" package designed to help them bounce back from the economic lull created by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Web Genius founder Richard Calkin said the idea behind the free packages is to help as many businesses as possible to rebound strongly when the economy kicks back into gear and to provide added impetus to the economy itself.

"A key component of the marketing packages will be helping those businesses to develop their own rebound offer."

This means the business would then make its own offer to their local market as a genuine contribution to the country's economic restart, at the same time as providing a platform to get their own business back up-and-running, in a pay-it-forward model.

The 500 free marketing packages represent Web Genius's own part in the idea.

"An example would be a plumber asking for nominations from the local community for people who have been adversely affected by Covid-19 and need plumbing work done on their homes.

"Or a beauty therapy business perhaps providing some free treatments for health workers at the Covid-19 frontline.

"There is currently a very strong community spirit and a feeling that we are all in this together.

"We believe that businesses which genuinely contribute to and harness this community spirit will seize the opportunity to be at the forefront of the recovery."

As part of the free marketing packages, Web Genius will help the businesses to promote their own rebound offers, while one of Web Genius's Google-certified web marketing advisers will consult with the business owner and produce a Covid-19 rebound marketing plan, to highlight key marketing opportunities in the post-lockdown economy.

Businesses will also receive a free copy of Calkin's recently published book The Kiwi Business Hero's Internet Marketing Handbook, a free email newsletter bulletin sent to up to 10,000 of their customer base, a website audit and $300 Web Genius voucher.

The combined value of the marketing packages is in excess of $150,000.

More information can be found at: www.webgenius.co.nz