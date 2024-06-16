Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, wearing a beanie, visited Hoop Club Kāpiti.

Hoop Club Kāpiti players have had extra spring in their step after a visit from a rising basketball star.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, 23, spoke to them and put them through their paces a bit during a visit on Sunday at Paraparaumu College.

“Some advice that I would give you guys is to train hard, keep listening to your coaches, and show up and put in the work.

“If you work then good things will happen for you.”

Tait-Jones was keen to help out at the training as he’s a friend of the club’s director Angelo Robinson, and used to play Hoop Club as a youngster.

“Angelo actually awarded me an MVP when I played a tournament in Kāpiti.”

Tait-Jones attends an American university and has already had some professional contracts offered to him.

The 2m, 90kg forward rose through the ranks playing Hutt Valley U15, Wellington 17s and 19s, Wellington Saints including an undefeated season[24-0], and New Zealand Junior Tall Blacks.

In his last year at college, Tait-Jones was a key member of the St Patrick’s College team that came second in the schoolboy nationals.

He spent three years at the University of Hawaii Hilo playing division two basketball before going to the University of California San Diego, and playing division one.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, front middle, during a visit to Hoop Club Kapiti.

Tait-Jones is about to head back to the university for a second season.

“I’ve had some pro contracts offered to me, to come out of college, but I’ve said no to all of them because I want to go back and have another good year at San Diego and hopefully get a crack at summer league, which is like an NBA thing, or a contract in either Australia or Europe, which would be pretty cool.”

Various people have helped Tait-Jones, especially the late Kenny McFadden.

“He was my coach and fostered a love of the game.”

McFadden helped him get his first scholarship to Hawaii.

“He was helping me leave to go to San Diego when he passed away.

“Kenny was a huge influence on my basketball career.

“He is the reason where I am today.

“He was like a second father to me.

“I was a pallbearer at his funeral and I spoke too.

“I loved him heaps and will never forget him.”

Tait-Jones said he loved the competitiveness and team aspect of basketball.

“It’s so entertaining and there’s never a dull moment.”



