Diane Buchan with a copy of her book about Byron Brown and Mary-Annette Hay. In the background is one of Hay's artworks. Photo / David Haxton

Normally, biographies focus on one person, but Ōtaki author Di Buchan has combined two in her latest book.

The book is about Byron Brown, who had a big impact in Ōtaki, and his granddaughter Mary-Annette Hay.

Both were inspiring outgoing personalities who had a lot in common, including a love of Shakespeare.

Buchan had known Hay for many years and often heard her talk fondly about her grandfather.

But throughout their friendship, Buchan became interested in her extraordinary life too.

So she decided to write about them both, not thinking it would turn into a book, but would perhaps feature in a local historical journal.

She conducted various interviews with Hay and researched her own background, and Brown’s, online.

“When I went online to see what was available about Byron, I was shocked to see about 5000 references to him. I decided I’d have to look at each one just to make sure I hadn’t left anything out.”

Byron Brown and Sir Truby King at the opening of the Ōtaki Children's Health Camp.

She enjoyed the process, as well as some unexpected things, such as making contact with two of his great nephews who live in Ōtaki and whom Hay didn’t know about.

“They had Byron’s old photo albums. They came to my house one Sunday and we put all the photos on my kitchen table.”

Buchan said she’d had “amazing feedback” about the 295-page book, titled Aiming High.

“People have said they’ve read it in a day and couldn’t put it down.”

Brown arrived in Ōtaki as a young man and bought a general provisions shop in Main St, before establishing three other shops in Manakau, Waikanae and Ōhau.

When a local auctioneer died, Brown took over his business and it thrived, especially because of his outgoing personality.

“His auctioneering was fabulous, apparently.”

He sold lots of property from Wellington to Levin.

Mary-Annette Hay wearing a Pierre Balmain evening gown.

Brown was also a local politician, avid sportsman, broadcaster and poet, established Māoriland Films, set up a popular restaurant, and even facilitated Will Scotland’s aeroplane flight in the area.

He was a philanthropist who donated land for the former Ōtaki Children’s Health Camp, as well as other tracts of land, including for a road along Marine Parade so one side couldn’t be developed on, land for a public camping ground, land where the township’s main hall and library is now, and more.

He married Susie Bright, the daughter of Frederick and Mary-Ann Bright, who were very well-known in the township. Susie later died young at 55, which broke his heart.

“Mary-Annette was born four months later, and he could see early on that she was going to be a performer like him. He nurtured her along.”

Brown passed away in 1947, aged 81 which led to “a huge funeral”.

“It was held in Wellington and then his body was taken to Ōtaki. He was at the marae for a while and then taken to Rangiatea Church, where he is buried under the big kauri tree.”

Diane Buchan with a copy of Aiming High.

Buchan said Hay was a well-known actress in Wellington from the 1940s to the 1970s, a notable painter, and a promotions officer for the New Zealand Wool Board.

“She developed these fabulous events and had lots of models showing different ways to use wool.

“These huge shows were held throughout New Zealand and broadcast on radio.

“She had two exhibitions in Te Papa based on her career with the wool board.”

Buchan and a carer were with Hay as she died peacefully in Waikanae yesterday afternoon aged 98.

“I was reading her favourite bits from the book, and then she just passed away.”

Buchan was rapt with the book, “but what’s most important is that Mary-Annette was really pleased with it”.