Two of the Foxton Clydesdale horses.

Clydesdale horses have been a huge part of Jayden Moore’s life since he was 8 years old – so when the Foxton Clydesdale group closed three years ago, he was determined to ensure it came back.

Moore has been working with Neil Savage and John Girling to get the Foxton Clydesdales back up and running and said if all goes to plan, locals could see the horses around the town by Christmas.

The group, which closed due to the death of a horse and a lack of volunteers, had been a Foxton icon for more than three decades and was best-known for its Sunday tram rides.

Moore said the group is almost ready to start the last part of its plan, which involves advertising for donations, with hopes to raise between $60,000 and $70,000.