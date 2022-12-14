Young Welsh language champions here to experience te ao Māori and rugby

Members of a Welsh-speaking youth organisation. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Members of a Welsh-speaking youth organisation are visiting Aotearoa in a collaboration with Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori [the Māori Language Commission] that will also see them represent Wales at the World Schools Rugby Sevens tournament.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru, established in 1922 to provide opportunities for Welsh children and youth to learn and socialise in the indigenous Welsh language, is the largest youth organisation in Wales, with over 55,000 members ranging from eight to 25 years old.

Its U18 girls’ Sevens team is in Auckland to participate in the World Schools Sevens competition, competing against the likes of NZ schools, NZ U18 Māori Māreikura and teams representing Australia, Samoa and Fiji.

The group will visit Whakaata Māori to see some of the station’s work to promote te reo Māori through the media. Urdd has also spent time with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, learning the hītori and kōrero of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru international projects assistant Luned Hunter says it’s been an eye-opening experience for the group.

“Coming to Aotearoa and learning about the Māori culture and language has been a truly special experience, for us as an organisation and for our girls’ Sevens rugby team.

“After speaking with Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei on Maungawhau, we came to understand more about the importance of the land and Māori culture. Even more striking was to learn about the similarities between the history of the Welsh and Māori languages, and the efforts now to revive both languages.

“Following our visit, we hope to continue our partnership and work together in the future to increase awareness of both languages further.”

Urdd Gobaith Cymru provides various opportunities for children and young people through the Welsh language, utilising sports, culture, humanitarian, and international travel opportunities as a way for their members to learn more about other people and languages.

In addition, the Urdd has residential centres and, through their initiatives, aims to increase their members’ awareness about Wales to enable them to make positive contributions to their communities.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori has a relationship with the Urdd founded on language revitalisation.

In 2021, the Urdd translated a kaikōhau [an expression of hopes and desires] - prepared by Te Taura Whiri for Matariki - into the Welsh language to enable Welsh speakers to celebrate the significant change of season. This year, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori translated the Urdd’s annual Peace and Goodwill Message into te reo Māori for the first time in its 100-year history.

Professor Rawinia Higgins. Photo / E-Tangata

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori chairwoman Professor Rawinia Higgins says Urdd Gobaith Cymru’s visit represents a continuing relationship between indigenous languages.

“Welsh language champions face the same struggles as Māori language champions: revitalising and safeguarding their indigenous language in their own homeland.”

The World Schools Rugby Sevens tournament will be held at Pakuranga Rugby Club this weekend, with the Urdd playing Samoa and Central Storm (NZ Barbarians Club) on Saturday before playoffs begin in the afternoon, and finals on Sunday.