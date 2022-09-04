The 2007 police raids on the tiny Tuhoe town of Ruatoki is now a film. Photo / Supplied

The 2007 police raids on the tiny Tuhoe town of Ruatoki is now a film. Photo / Supplied

Tūhoe elder and long-time Māori activist, carver and artist Tame Iti has been honoured at this year's Te Tumu Toi o Aotearoa arts awards.

Iti, of Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Wairere, Ngāti Hauā and Te Arawa, said not having any formal art training has not held him back creatively.

His latest project includes the movie, Muru, which is currently showing at cinemas.

Iti co-produced the film and also stars in it, alongside other well-known Māori actors, Cliff Curtis and Simone Kessell.

Iti also currently has an exhibition showing in Wellington and recently sold a unique painting at auction with all proceeds going to support the Rotorua Museum.

Reflecting on his instagram livestream Sunday morning, he said that his journey shows everyone that there are alternative pathways for others interested in art.

He is without a formal education in art and started painting later in life.

"As a late starter, I had no idea that art would be such an intricate part of where I am and it's been quite a journey," he said.

"In the early days of art, some people were quite critical of artists like me who didn't attend institutions to learn the craft. But sometimes we need to look at the means that drive us.

"It's not about me, it's about all of us as artists and activists and how we find a way for us to share our thoughts, our stories, our whakaaro.

"My view is that art is not necessarily something really nice and pretty. There are many forms and shapes to art.

"It's a really beautiful space to be creative i roto i te wā [in this time]."