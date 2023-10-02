Te Raukura Hawke. Photo / Te Ao Maori News

Te Raukura Hawke is looking to become the first Māori to win the Toa Kaimamau O Aotearoa title belt at the Warrior Wrestling championship next month.

The 26-year-old from Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua and Tainui aims to become the best Māori wrestler in the country.

He’s a retail assistant during the day but at night he is a wrestler and Hawke is soaring through the skies with the support of his family.

“If anything they’re the backbone of what I do, they’re my drive. Even though my mum, she’s the one that doesn’t want me to do this line of mahi, she was the one who got me into the business. She was a fan when I was a fan... Maybe it’s her fault I’m in this line of mahi.”

He began wrestling eight years ago and like many wrestlers draws inspiration from popular superstars in the business that relate to his style.

High-flying plans

“No one compares to Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy. Look at me, I’m small and agile, so I look to follow a more high-flying style. Jumping from the top ropes to cement my place in the Squared Circle.”

Hawke is coached by wrestler Aaron Henare who is the founder of Warrior Wrestling. Hawke is hoping to follow in the footsteps of the Māori face of wrestling around the world.

“The steps I need to take to get to that place, possibly follow in the footsteps of my coach Aaron Henare, He has found his footing in New Japan Pro Wrestling, or I’m potentially looking at my partner and I moving to Melbourne and perform for the organisation MCW.”

Over the years Warrior Wrestling has been a pathway for Māori and Pasifika to enter the main stage of wrestling, Hawke believes Polynesians are made for it.

“Everyone that comes along our lines knows how to perform on a stage and knows how to get the word out there and that’s exactly what we do at professional wrestling.”

His goal is to one day reach the main stage of professional wrestling and make the WWE but, before that, he must take on his tag partner at the Aotearoa Showdown in November for the coveted title of Toa Kaimamau o Aotearoa.