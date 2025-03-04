- Witi Ihimaera chairs Te Kaituhi Māori, which has opened applications for its 2025 mentorship programmes.
- The programmes aim to foster emerging Māori writers, offering guidance from experienced mentors like Paula Morris.
- Ihimaera praised the initiative, noting the joy in seeing new Māori voices and ideas emerge.
As well as being an award-winning and critically acclaimed novelist and short story writer, Witi Ihimaera is also chairman of Te Kaituhi Māori, the Māori writers' organisation within the New Zealand Society of Authors.
Te Kaituhi Māori has just opened applications for its 2025 Kupu Kaitiaki and Kaituhi Māori programmes, fostering emerging and developing Māori writers.
It’s a “mighty mentor programme,” Ihimaera told RNZ’s Nights.