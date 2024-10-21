Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

What to expect from the final hui ā motu being hosted by Ngāi Tahu

By Pokere Paiwai
RNZ·
2 mins to read
Tuahiwi Marae, the venue of today's hui ā motu. Photo / Supplied

Tuahiwi Marae, the venue of today's hui ā motu. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

Indigenous economics will be the key kaupapa at the last of a series of national hui for Māori unity that began at Tūrangawaewae at the start of the year.

Iwi and hapū from throughout the motu will gather at Tuahiwi Marae north of Christchurch on Tuesday for the hui named Te Pūnuiotoka.

The guest list includes representatives from several Canadian First Nations who will speak on the economic models developed by their nations.

In his closing address at the Hui ā Motu at Tūrangawaewae in January, the late Kīngi Tūheitia called for a series of hui to build kotahitanga (unity) among Māori.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Let the four winds speak as we find our kotahitanga. Ngā hau e whā kia kotahi rā,” he said at the time.

Te Arikinui Kuini Ngā wai hono i te pō is expected to attend the hui at Tuahiwi.
Te Arikinui Kuini Ngā wai hono i te pō is expected to attend the hui at Tuahiwi.

The four winds were represented by hui at Rātana (west), Waitangi (north) and Omāhu (east).

“Ngāi Tahu we must come to the south,” Kīngi Tūheitia said. Ngāi Tahu responded by announcing the hui Te Pūnuiotoka.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kīngi Tūheitia’s absence will certainly be felt at the hui, but his kaupapa of kotahitanga goes on.

His successor, Te Arikinui Kuini Ngā wai hono i te pō, is expected to be in attendance at Tuahiwi.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa. Photo / Supplied
Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa. Photo / Supplied

Indigenous economics

Ngāi Tahu chairman Justin Tipa said indigenous economics was not dreamed up yesterday.

“The key kaupapa for our hui is continuing the kaupapa of kotahitanga and rangatiratanga through indigenous economics and tribal institution building.”

He said Ngāi Tahu had been working towards this for more than 10 years, including building relationships with the Tulo Centre for Indigenous Economics and other First Nations.

“Moving towards rangatiratanga is underpinned by economic independence. What the First Nations people in Canada have been able to achieve once they attained authority over their whenua and their resources has been nothing short of amazing.

“We must move beyond being mere participants in the economy – we must be able to design and own the framework that allows our participation in that economy and we believe the Tulo model can help us get there.”

The line-up of speakers at Te Pūnuiotoka includes representatives from Canadian First Nations, the Tulo Centre for Indigenous Economics and commentators from New Zealand, plus the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre.

Save

Latest from Kahu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu