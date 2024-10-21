“Let the four winds speak as we find our kotahitanga. Ngā hau e whā kia kotahi rā,” he said at the time.

Te Arikinui Kuini Ngā wai hono i te pō is expected to attend the hui at Tuahiwi.

The four winds were represented by hui at Rātana (west), Waitangi (north) and Omāhu (east).

“Ngāi Tahu we must come to the south,” Kīngi Tūheitia said. Ngāi Tahu responded by announcing the hui Te Pūnuiotoka.

Kīngi Tūheitia’s absence will certainly be felt at the hui, but his kaupapa of kotahitanga goes on.

His successor, Te Arikinui Kuini Ngā wai hono i te pō, is expected to be in attendance at Tuahiwi.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa. Photo / Supplied

Indigenous economics

Ngāi Tahu chairman Justin Tipa said indigenous economics was not dreamed up yesterday.

“The key kaupapa for our hui is continuing the kaupapa of kotahitanga and rangatiratanga through indigenous economics and tribal institution building.”

He said Ngāi Tahu had been working towards this for more than 10 years, including building relationships with the Tulo Centre for Indigenous Economics and other First Nations.

“Moving towards rangatiratanga is underpinned by economic independence. What the First Nations people in Canada have been able to achieve once they attained authority over their whenua and their resources has been nothing short of amazing.

“We must move beyond being mere participants in the economy – we must be able to design and own the framework that allows our participation in that economy and we believe the Tulo model can help us get there.”

The line-up of speakers at Te Pūnuiotoka includes representatives from Canadian First Nations, the Tulo Centre for Indigenous Economics and commentators from New Zealand, plus the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre.