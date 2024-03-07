The sponsors will be thinking again about parking their car outside the boundary. Video / Sky Sport

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

The year of the Warriors is finally upon us and if you are heading along to Go Media Mount Smart Stadium this Friday, here is everything you need to know.

What time does it start?

Gates are open at 5pm (all times NZT) with the New South Wales Cup team kicking off their season against the Newtown Jets as a curtain-raiser at 5.15pm.

The Warriors game will then kick off at 8pm.

If you’re planning on taking public transport to the game, the Penrose train station is around a 10-minute walk from the gates and will be easier than finding a park.

Ones to Watch

The return of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will undoubtedly be on the minds of all the Wahs fans this week, with everyone wanting to get a glimpse of the former captain.

Shaun Johnson will also hope to return back to his form from last season that had him narrowly miss winning the Dally M Medal for player of the year.

Kurt Capewell will hope to start his career with the Warriors with a bang against the team he debuted with in the NRL eight years ago.

The weather

The weather is expected to be sunny in Penrose throughout the day with a high of 23C.

How to watch

The game will be aired on Sky Sport 4 and Sky Open, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Tale of the tape

The Warriors won both matches last season against the men from Cronulla, including a thrilling 20-point wet weather comeback when the teams faced off in round five last year.

Former player Josh Curran and superstar Shaun Johnson celebrate after last years heroic comeback victory. Photo / Photosport

Last 5: Warriors three wins, Sharks two.

Warriors

1. Taine Tuaupiki

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Rocco Berry

4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Luke Metcalf

7. Shaun Johnson

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Wayde Egan

10. Mitchell Barnett

11. Jackson Ford

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Tohu Harris (c)

Interchange

14. Freddy Lussick

15. Tom Ale

16. Bunty Afoa

17. Dylan Walker

18. Adam Pompey

Head Coach

Andrew Webster

Sharks:

William Kennedy, Sione Katoa, Jesse Ramien, Siosifa Talakai, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Braydon Trindall, Nicholas Hynes, Oregon Kaufusi, Blayke Brailey, Royce Hunt, Briton Nikora, Teig Wilton, Cameron McInnes (captain), Dale Finucane, Jack Williams, Toby Rudolf, Thomas Hazelton

TAB Odds

Warriors: $1.50

Sharks: $2.55



