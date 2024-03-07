Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air
The year of the Warriors is finally upon us and if you are heading along to Go Media Mount Smart Stadium this Friday, here is everything you need to know.
What time does it start?
Gates are open at 5pm (all times NZT) with the New South Wales Cup team kicking off their season against the Newtown Jets as a curtain-raiser at 5.15pm.
The Warriors game will then kick off at 8pm.
If you’re planning on taking public transport to the game, the Penrose train station is around a 10-minute walk from the gates and will be easier than finding a park.
Ones to Watch
The return of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will undoubtedly be on the minds of all the Wahs fans this week, with everyone wanting to get a glimpse of the former captain.
Shaun Johnson will also hope to return back to his form from last season that had him narrowly miss winning the Dally M Medal for player of the year.
Kurt Capewell will hope to start his career with the Warriors with a bang against the team he debuted with in the NRL eight years ago.
The weather
The weather is expected to be sunny in Penrose throughout the day with a high of 23C.
How to watch
The game will be aired on Sky Sport 4 and Sky Open, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.
Tale of the tape
The Warriors won both matches last season against the men from Cronulla, including a thrilling 20-point wet weather comeback when the teams faced off in round five last year.
Last 5: Warriors three wins, Sharks two.
Warriors
1. Taine Tuaupiki
2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
3. Rocco Berry
4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
5. Marcelo Montoya
6. Luke Metcalf
7. Shaun Johnson
8. Addin Fonua-Blake
9. Wayde Egan
10. Mitchell Barnett
11. Jackson Ford
12. Kurt Capewell
13. Tohu Harris (c)
Interchange
14. Freddy Lussick
15. Tom Ale
16. Bunty Afoa
17. Dylan Walker
18. Adam Pompey
Head Coach
Andrew Webster
Sharks:
William Kennedy, Sione Katoa, Jesse Ramien, Siosifa Talakai, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Braydon Trindall, Nicholas Hynes, Oregon Kaufusi, Blayke Brailey, Royce Hunt, Briton Nikora, Teig Wilton, Cameron McInnes (captain), Dale Finucane, Jack Williams, Toby Rudolf, Thomas Hazelton
TAB Odds
Warriors: $1.50
Sharks: $2.55