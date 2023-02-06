The Waitangi Day hikoi takes place at Waitangi Reserve.

There were weddings, warbirds and warmer weather as people flocked to beaches, festivals and gatherings over the Waitangi weekend.

The 92nd anniversary of the Napier earthquake was remembered last Friday at the Waiapu Cathedral when members of the public turned out to pay their respects for those who lost their lives in the great quake.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise addresses the audience at the 92nd Napier earthquake commemorations at Waiapu Cathedral last Friday.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says there are many ways to mark the anniversary and each is valid.

“Some people remember the event and its impacts in a quiet moment of solitude; some get great strength from coming together. It was a pivotal moment in our history, and this day, every year, gives us an opportunity to reflect.”

Further out of town, MP and Minister of Police Stuart Nash walked with about 200 others from Atea a Rangi, the Celestial Compass in Waitangi Park, Awatoto, to speak at this year’s Waitangi commemoration. Issues ranged from co-governance to the proposed restoration of a historic name recognition for the Clive River, which the commemoration took place on the banks of.

After the commemoration, attention moved to the Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park in Hastings for Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated’s big day out.

St Joseph’s Maori Girls' College welcomes dignitaries from the Waitangi Day hikoi.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chairwoman Hinewai Ormsby, who spoke of “recommitting to the partnership”, said the turnouts were easily the biggest she’d seen in about four years of involvement with commemorations at Clive and Waipureku, off where chiefs signed the Treaty on behalf of Heretaunga hapu.

She said there were well over 5000 people at the sports park.

Cricket, paddleboarding and skate champs were also among the highlights for those out and about enjoying the sunshine over the long weekend.

Paddleboarders take advantage of some cleaner-looking and warmer Waitangi Day weekend conditions off Hardinge Rd, Ahuriri.

Pro Men's Park champion Jett Williams gets some massive air at the FRS New Zealand National Scooter Championship at Bay Skate on Sunday.

Warbirds over Awatoto drew a keen crowd in perfect flying conditions over the weekend. Photo / Ian Cooper