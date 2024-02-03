Investigators on the scene of a blaze at a South Auckland car wreckers. Te Pāti Māori arrive at Waitangi treaty grounds. PM Chris Luxon's ties to tobacco companies under the microscope.

By Kelvin McDonald and Riria Dalton-Reedy of Whakaata Maori

As Waitangi Day approaches, the Navy’s representative at Waitangi says whatever happens over the next few days will be an important and necessary step in Aotearoa’s maturity as a nation.

“We’ve all got to find a way to work our way ahead,” says Chief of Navy Rear Admiral David Proctor.

Proctor says he’s noticed the country’s “evolution” across the many years he’s been visiting Waitangi.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a child. Four years old was the first time I came here. And now, I’ve been back within the Navy - over my 38-year career, I’ve been here many times, normally for Waitangi celebrations.

“Over that time, I’ve seen, I suppose I’ve assessed it as the nation’s evolution and we’ve matured a little.”

Riria Dalton-Reedy with Chief of Navy Rear Admiral David Proctor at Waitangi. Photo / Whakaata Māori

While he says recent years have been “fantastic”, there have been undoubted but “necessary” challenges along the way.

“Early on, I was here for some of the more ‘sporty’ occasions when some of the behaviours, from generally manuhiri, were less than what we were after to further the talk and the kōrero and discussion. But they’re a necessary part of the kaupapa and how Aotearoa matures.

“The last five years have been fantastic, where we’ve acknowledged those wrongs of the past, the current challenges we have. But, generally, it’s been a festival about the opportunity of the future - and I’ve loved that.”

Proctor says we will see whether the next few days are another of the “necessary” steps for Aotearoa’s growth.

“What’s going to occur this year, who knows? But, once again, I think it’s necessary for us as a nation to grow - you know, Māori and the other peoples in New Zealand.

“But we’re all Kiwis, and we’ve all got to find a way to work our way ahead.”