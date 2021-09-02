Waiata Anthems: 30 artists join forces to celebrate a bilingual music industry

Waiata Anthems Week (September 6-12) is a week dedicated to waiata reo Māori, where more than a dozen New Zealand artists have re-recorded their tracks in te reo Māori. Video / Supplied

Waiata Anthems Week (September 6-12) is a week dedicated to waiata reo Māori, where more than a dozen New Zealand artists have re-recorded their tracks in te reo Māori. Video / Supplied

To celebrate New Zealand's bilingual music industry 30 artists have joined forces with Waiata/Anthems to release a number of new singles in Te reo Māori.

Following the success of the original 2019 waiata compilation album, today's new singles are from artists including Paige, Stan Walker, Anna Coddington and Niko Walters.

These songs join the already released Pepeha by SIX60 and Ko Te Hīnātoretanga by Hollie Smith and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

Ria Hall's 'Rangatira / Owner' single is one of the many songs released during Waiata Anthems week. Photo / Supplied

Waiata/Anthems creator Dame Hinewehi Mohi said the collective music industry of Aotearoa coming together to celebrate and support a truly bilingual landscape is heartening.

"We're supporting the movement with musicians from across the country to encourage all New Zealanders to celebrate our nation's heritage language and to make it accessible through the power of music," she said.

"Creating this collection of waiata has been a journey for many of the artists involved, giving them a chance to connect with Te Ao Māori and their place in Aotearoa like never before."

The full list of releases is below:

• SIX60 - Pepeha

• Stan Walker - Tau Te Mārire / Take It Easy

• Hamo Dell - Ora Ai / Feeling Right

• Paige - Taiāniwha / Waves

• Niko Walters - Aroha Kaitangata / Vicious Love

• Mikey Dam - Māu / Would You

• Anna Coddington ft. Louis Baker - Aho / Beams

• Muroki - Rehurehu / Wavy

• Reuben Fleetwood - Haere Rā / So Do You

• Sons of Zion - He Aroha Hinemoa / Love on the Run

• Hollie Smith feat. NZSO - Ko Te Hīnātoretanga / Coming in from the Dark

• Troy Kingi - Te Wai Nō Rua Whetū / Aztechknowledgey

• Ria Hall - Rangatira / Owner

• Tomorrow People - Rise Up

• Valkyrie - A Hakamana

• Rei - Hoki Mai / Come Back To Me

• Huia Hamon - Marama La Luna / Moon Moon

• Ka Hao ft. Rob Ruha - 35

• Louis Baker - Te Utu o Te Aroha

• Georgia Lines - Tōrere / My Love

• Tama Waipara ft. Maisey Rika - Tiaho Iho Rā / East Coast Moon

• William Waiirua - Mauri Mahi, Mauri Ora / Do The Mahi, Get The Treats

• Diaz Grimm - Te Kore

• Allana Goldsmith - Tīpuna

• Ainslie Allen - Te Ua Ka Mao

• IA - Whetū

• Kings - Pohewatia

All the waiata released can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Tidal and more.