Athanasious Kohu (left) and Fiona Kohu are following in the footsteps of sister Kararaina Kohu. Photo / Supplied

Wāhine and kotiro (women and girls) rugby league kicks off this weekend in Te Tai Tokerau.

Six teams from Te Aupōuri Kuaka, Tūhoronuku Mid North and Whangārei Hauāwhiowhio will contest the competition, played over three consecutive weekends in Whangārei, Te Kao and Te Pū o te Wheke.

Former New Zealand Māori Rugby League turned Tūhoronuku Mid North coach Awaroa Waikai said it's been around 20 years since the last league competition for wāhine was held in the region.

"When you're on the other side, there's so many other factors that play a part in running a competition. You need people to play, you need people to coach, you need people finding money for the competition. So it's not an easy task at all. And that's probably why rugby ended up being a bit more dominant and taking all the girls," Waikai said.

She said interest from wāhine and kōtiro around rugby league was starting to grow. Rugby league in Auckland women's grades has grown 750 per cent in the past two years.

"It just lights fires and seeing more people come in playing, seeing competitions being available for people to play and seeing pathways for our Tai Tokerau wahine, that's awesome."

The competition was also a chance for wāhine to be selected for the Northland Swords women's team where they could go on to play for the Kiwi Ferns team.

Among those taking part are 18-year-old Fiona and 14-year-old Athanasious Kohu from Ngāpuhi.

Both wanted to follow in the footsteps of their older sister, Kiwi Fern Kararaina Kohu.

They usually played alongside each other but in this competition would be taking part in different grades for Hauāwhiowhio.

Athanasious Kohu said she was excited to get amongst it all again.

"I love league. I love the contact and how hearty it is, so I'm happy there's another chance for us to have another jam on the field," she said.

"We'd rather play together, but it's still cool that we get to be there for each other and to represent where we come from."

Fiona Kohu said wāhine Māori were paving the way for others females considering taking up the sport.

"It's cool because we don't usually have league competitions up here, and I think it's awesome to see our women Hilda, Rona and Kahurangi Peters get recognition for their talents.

"It's an opportunity for us to keep playing, to stay active and to play somewhere a little closer to home."

Rugby League Northland board member Kath Wharton, who had played a huge part in organising the competition, said it was already proving to be popular with more wāhine lacing up their boots to take part.

"All our rohe have taken a different approach to developing and growing the game here. It's not your traditional camps or trainings, it's grounded in Te Ao Māori, it's grounded in Northland, the approach is very Te Tai Tokerau and that's due to the people sitting in those spaces," Wharton said.

The former Kiwi Fern and Warriors player said it was more than just a game.

"We've come together to learn about rugby league, but more importantly, it's about whanaungatanga, understanding the history of the game and having a place for everyone to come and hang out."