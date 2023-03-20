Whānau in Te Moana-a-Toi are working with a University of Waikato science scholar in the hopes of netting profits in the aquaculture industry by getting ika (fish) in the mood.

Matakana and Whakatōhea whānau are joining forces with Brooke Ellis-Smith, a master’s student and Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, to build fish farms for pātiki (flounder), one of the most profitable species but also one of the hardest to mate in captivity.

Ellis-Smith has received funding from the William Georgetti Scholarship to investigate using a naturally occurring hormone (gonadotropin) to encourage the frigid fish to spawn.

“I guess it’s a bit like IVF treatment in humans. The hormone we use encourages them to develop their eggs,” Ellis-Smith says.

Whānau-owned, small, but lucrative aquaculture farms could be a boon for whenua-rich, cash-poor coastal communities, Ellis-Smith says.

“Aquaculture is an industry that is dominated by corporate businesses because of the generally high set-up costs. Rural coastal communities, who have the land, are generally excluded because of the high set-up costs,” Ellis-Smith says.

Farming pātiki on land could be as simple as constructing shallow raceways to breed them in, with the harvest returning similar or higher value than whole snapper per kilo, up to $26/kg.

University of Waikato Master of Science student Brooke Ellis-Smith holding pātiki at Toi Ohomai’s Aquaculture Facility in the Bay of Plenty.

Declines of pātiki (a taonga species) in the Tauranga Harbour could also be tackled through breeding.

“If we’re successful, we could farm them a lot more economically and sustainably, and by turning it into a viable industry, we would also take the pressure off wild stocks and create local jobs. There would also be the potential to restock fish back into the wild. However, this would need careful planning to preserve wild gene pools,” Ellis-Smith says.

The artificial breeding programme for the flounder began earlier this month with 42 breeding stock, netted from the Tauranga Harbour, housed in tanks at Toi Ohomai’s Aquaculture Facility.

Both male and female pātiki will be treated with gonadotropin.

If successful, Ellis-Smith says the females will develop a large bump on their top side, indicating their eggs are ready.

“At that point we strip the eggs, and do the same to the males, taking their milt to fertilise the eggs.” She says.

The milt cannot touch any seawater before being mixed with the eggs, meaning the process is a little finicky, Brooke says - if it does, the milt activates and the whole process is lost.

“While it is delicate work, once you have the eggs and the milt, it can be as simple as mixing them with some seawater in a bowl to fertilise them,” she says.

Brooke says the type of land-based fish farming the consortium’s proposing would also work well with other developments in the aquaculture industry, including the growing market for seaweed.

“Fish aquaculture can put a lot of nutrients in the water, but it could be partnered with a seaweed algal pond that could filter the water and produce a high-value organic fertiliser,” she says.

- Originally published by Māori Television