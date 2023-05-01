Kai Kara-France punches Brandon Moreno of Mexico in their flyweight interim title bout in Dallas, Texas. Photo / Getty Images

By Mana Wikaire-Lewis of Whakaata Maori

UFC flyweight contender Kaiwhare Kara-France has revealed that his next bout inside the octagon has been bumped into the main event spot.

According to the Waikato, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Kahungunu, and Te Ātiawa fighter, during an interview with the Who The Fook Are These Guys podcast, ‘Don’t Blink’ said his fight with Amri Albazi would now become the five-round headliner for UFC Vegas 34, held at the UFC Apex on June 4 [NZ time].

Main event, Vegas June 3rd! 👊🏻 https://t.co/uMQuJEkpQi — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) May 1, 2023

More notably, according to one Twitter user, it’s the first flyweight main event since UFC 256 in December 2020 where Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno contested for the first of their four-bout rivalry.

Insane stat!



This weekends UFC card marks 100 straight events without a male Flyweight main event.



The agenda against the weight is clear! pic.twitter.com/4DwBs60sNA — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) April 28, 2023

Although Kara-France has been in the co-main event slot recently having lost to Moreno for the then-interim flyweight championship in July 2022, it’ll be the first time he’ll close a UFC card.

That’s not to say that the main event will be anything short of flyweight fireworks, as he looks to break the four-fight win streak of opponent Amir Albazi and put himself back into the title picture as soon as possible.

Albazi has risen quickly in the flyweight ranks, thanks to three of his fights being finished inside the cage, seeing him ascend to rank No. 7.

In a recent interview with MMAnytt, Albazi is aware of Kara-France’s challenges as he looks to ascend higher into the flyweight ranks.

“Kai is a very good opponent and a good test for me. He has fought many veterans and also fought for the [interim] title. His strength is in the stand-up, and his weakness is his grappling, where I thrive – so it will be a battle of wills. I will maul him until I choke him out.”

Other City Kickboxing teammates scheduled to fight this year include light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg and lightweight Dan Hooker. Ulberg meets Ihor Porieria on May 14, while Hooker looks to make the rescheduled bout between him and Jalin Turner finally happen at UFC 290 on July 9.