Strong focus on whānau wellbeing - 16-year-old brothers Tanemahuta and Teakaraupo Pakeha-Heke. Photo / Supplied

By Mana Wikaire-Lewis of Whakaata Maori

Warning: this story discusses themes of family violence. Discretion is advised.

Musical twins Tanemahuta and Teakaraupo Pakeha-Heke are two teenagers making a huge difference in the music world.

The 16-year-old brothers, also known together as Twin Harmony, have not only become mentors for rangatahi but are also advocates against family violence through their mahi and their music - trying to break the cycle of family violence since they were 9 years old.

Now the brothers have been recognised for their efforts, being named as finalists at the Impact Awards, an event celebrating remarkable young New Zealanders making a difference.

Tanemahuta shared the backstory of his whānau, his brother and their mother's lives, having experienced family violence.

"My father was a very violent person and my mother was a victim of family violence. My brother suffered most of the violence."

Their mother died early when the boys were still young, and her death was connected to domestic violence.

"Because of the violence, it's kind of a big passion of ours to stop it. It's a big cycle of all whānau, but within our whānau, we have stopped it," Tanemahuta says.

Their grandmother, who works in the same type of mahi, and other figures, have helped the brothers in their journey.

"[Nan] gave us the voice when we were young to speak up. She had whanaunga, Matua Daniel and Whaea Tania Mataki – we spoke to them and they gave us more of a voice.

"We then went with this kaupapa called Tū Pono: Te Mana Kaha o te Whānau. The main leaders of that were Tā Mark Solomon, Dame Tariana Turia and Whaea Tania. Through them, we spoke up, and shared our message of 'no more violence, women and children are treasures and they should be treated that way'.

"That kaupapa, the whakataukī was: Whānau for whānau, doing it for whānau, led by whānau."

The award winners will be announced during the Festival for the Future in Wellington at the end of this month - New Zealand's biggest innovation and leadership summit.

How to get help

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your

neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's

Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

• Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

• It's Not Ok:

Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

• Shakti:

Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children. Crisis

line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

• Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence

• Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi

Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services

• White Ribbon:

Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at