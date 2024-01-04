Heeni Hoterene was featured in the article for her expertise on maramataka Māori. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By Te Rina Kowhai of Whakaata Maori

An article about the maramataka Māori or Māori lunar calendar, has been taken down less than 24 hours after being posted on TVNZ’s digital platform, renews.co.nz.

It’s believed the item was removed due to the racist comments it generated online.

“It puzzles me why Re:News withdrew the article because as a news producer in Aotearoa, your role is to promote understanding,” Hoterene said.

“And if people are just pulling articles because of 157 comments and it’s getting a bit heated, I don’t see the point of being a news provider if you’re just going to chicken out.”

Hoterene has 70,000 followers online and has spent decades educating Māori and non-Māori alike on the customary practices of the maramataka Māori.

It is a system based on the cycles of the moon and how it influences the natural environment. Users consult it for fishing, eeling, planting, and harvesting. It can also affect a person’s energy and inform the action they should take.

Hoterene used her traditional skills to map out her own healing when she was diagnosed with terminal cancer two years ago.

In the interview for Re:News, Hoterene explained why she believed Aotearoa-New Zealand’s holiday break should be in winter - not summer - due to the environment and climate of the Southern Hemisphere.

“After 200 years of Pākehā living here, even to this day they are refusing to acknowledge our mātauranga Māori and the actual environment we are living in,” she said.

Hoterene was interviewed by Te Ahipouwera Forbes, the daughter of award-winning Māori broadcaster Mihingarangi Forbes, and was happy about the approach taken on the story. But she was concerned about the way its removal was managed by TVNZ.

The Facebook post generated over 200 comments with most being censored. Online users also questioned why the article was removed with one pointing out, “The comment section on the original post was out the gate, so f___ the racists that ruined the post”

Hoterene said she wasn’t surprised by the comments but the bigotry, ignorance, and discrimination towards Māori was revealing.

“Kei te mōhio au koirā te āhuatanga o ngā tāngata e pōhehe mai ko ngā Pākehā kei runga, ko ngā Māori kei raro. Ahakoa ka whakarongo i ngā kōrero e whakahāwea nei i tō tatou ao Māori, he kaha tonu te iwi Māori ki te werohia.”

“I know that there are people who mistakenly believe Pākehā are superior to Māori. Although they hear these comments putting down our Māori worldview, Māori people are strong when it comes to challenging this.”

Hoterene claims the problem stems from the Government’s anti-Māori policies and a lack of education in schools about Māori history and culture.

“That’s what is interesting to me - how many people hold on to these traditions and these ways of being, but it doesn’t suit where we are actually living.

“So it’s the resistance by mainstream society to acknowledge that this environment of Aotearoa is a lot different to the Northern Hemisphere and to actually acclimatise.

“This is a time to be productive.”

Te Ao News has approached TVNZ for comment.



