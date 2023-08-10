Top three finalists named for 2023 APRA Maioha Award

The top-three finalists for the 2023 APRA Maioha Award. Photo / Whakaata Māori

The top-three waiata voted by APRA members as finalists for the 2023 APRA Maioha Award have been named this morning.

The APRA Maioha Award recognises the art of contemporary Māori songwriting and honours composers who are telling their stories in te reo Māori.

The three waiata are: E Tama, written by Hamiora Tuari, Ani Piki Tuari, Tame Tuari, Tatana Tuari, Matt Sadgrove, and performed by Tuari Brothers; Me Pēhea Rā written by Mohi Allen, Hēmi Kelly, Amy Boroevich, Noema Te Hau III, and performed by MOHI; and Raumati written by Jordyn Rapana translated by Te Kuru Dewes, performed by Jordyn with a Why.

E Tama, written by siblings the Tuari Brothers (Hamiora, Tame, and Tatana), AniPiki Tuari, and Matt Sadgrove encourages manaaki tāngata (kindness), whakapono (faith), tūmanako (hope), and aroha (love).

The Tuari Brothers’ expertise is kaupapa Māori pop, and they wrap an important message for rangatahi in their uplifting song. E Tama comes from their debut EP Rongo released in December 2022.

Love and summer

Neo soul artist MOHI has been voted a finalist for his waiata Me Pēhea Rā co-written and produced with Amy Boroevich (HINA), Noema Te Hau III, and Hēmi Kelly.

Me Pēhea Rā touches on the complexities of love; from falling in love, to falling out of love and everything in between.

“I want this waiata to move people, to allow people to feel, to reminisce, to love harder,” he says.

The waiata was created at Reo Māori Song Hubs 2022 where emerging and established artists gathered to create brand new waiata reo Māori/waiata reo rua under the guidance of Bic Runga, Sir Tīmoti Kāretu and the country’s most sought after mātanga reo (language experts).

Jordyn Rapana aka Jordyn with a Why, makes the cut with her earworm waiata Raumati. The release of Raumati marked her third time releasing original music and her first time writing in te reo Māori with the help of Te Kuru Dewes.

“Rau matiis a salute to Hineraumati, the Atua wahine of Summer,” Rapana says. “It’s about all the senses of summer – recognising the symbols of our favourite season.” Rapana is not only a soul and R&B powerhouse, but also plays an important role in reo reclamation, teaching full immersion at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa in Māngere.

The finalists were voted for by the APRA Aotearoa membership from a list of five waiata. The top five were selected by a panel of songwriters and industry figures.

All awards will be presented at the 2023 APRA Silver Scroll Awards | Kaitito Kaiaka at Spark Arena on Wednesday, October 4.