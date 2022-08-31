Our real-life whale watcher Ramari Stewart is honoured. Photo / Billy Wong AoU

Tohunga Tohorā (whale expert) Ramari Stewart of Ngāti Awa has been awarded the Honorary Doctor of Science from Waipapa Taumata Rau.

At a ceremony held at the University's Fale Pasifika, the university acknowledged Stewart's commitment: "Ramari Stewart is found most deserved of the award of Honorary Doctor of Science."

Born and raised in Te Horo near Ōhope, Stewart is known internationally, particularly for her commitment to mātauranga Māori (Indigenous knowledge) and science practices surrounding whales.

She also has extensive knowledge of the ngahere (forest) and the moana (ocean) and is a leading practitioner of rongoa (Māori medicine), as well as being a trained nurse.

Last year, a newly discovered whale species was named after her. This was a pivotal moment for science as whales are generally named after Western scientists and mainly men.

After consultation with Stewart and kaumātua from Ngāi Tahu and Ngāti Awa, permission was given to name this new species 'Ramari's beaked whale'.

Its scientific name is Mesoplodon eueu, referring to its Indigenous roots in South Africa.

The name 'Ramari' also means a rare event in te reo Māori, a fitting tribute to the elusive nature of most beaked whales.

Tohunga Tohorā (whale expert) Ramari Stewart. Photo / Billy Wong AoU

Stewart has dedicated nearly 30 years of research with Waipapa academics.

In 1995, Professor Scott Baker, now with Oregon University, established research on southern right whales at the Auckland Islands, the same time as Stewart's research at Campbell Island. This collaboration led to a joint publication and acknowledgements of support in subsequent work.

Stewart is currently collaborating with Professor Rochelle Constantine from the University's School of Biological Sciences and Institute of Marine Science at Waipapa.

They have worked on several whale and dolphin projects over the past few decades, most notably the description of Stewart's beaked whale. She is using Mātauranga Māori to document the relationship of these taonga with the environment.

"Ramari has been a valuable source of knowledge throughout my research career. Her understanding of stranded animals and the historical connection of whales to Aotearoa has enriched our work," Professor Constantine said.

Since the 1970s, Stewart has led the practice, revival and ongoing tikanga associated with living and dead whales and dolphins; knowledge that was largely lost with the near extinction of whales during the 1950s from commercial whaling, and the denigration of te ao Māori. She has done this in an environment where her knowledge has often been dismissed as 'merely anecdotal'.

In 2020, Stewart was awarded the Queens Service Medal for her work in Mātauranga Māori, wildlife conservation and research. It was the first time a Queen's Honour had been bestowed for Mātauranga Māori. It recognises the importance of cultural knowledge, and how it can sit comfortably alongside science.

"It's wonderful that Western science is starting to recognise that Mātauranga Māori is as equally great as Western science and the two can work together. Rather than just bridging a relationship and taking knowledge from Indigenous practitioners, it is better that we both sit at the table," she says.

Along with her long-standing connection to the University, Stewart has made a wide contribution over many decades to research and Mātauranga, showing that these two knowledge systems can work together.

In awarding the Honorary Doctorate, the University of Auckland said:

"On the basis of her commitment to the Mātauranga Māori and science practices on whales, her ability to navigate Western science and Mātauranga Māori as a practitioner, and her almost 30-year research relationship with University of Auckland academics, Ramari Stewart is found most deserved of the award of Honorary Doctor of Science.

"In her life and work, and in her generous collaborations, Ramari Stewart has forged with our University a link between two of the worlds in which knowledge exists. She has revitalised a knowledge in danger of being lost."