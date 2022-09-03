There's no such thing as a self-made Māori - Te Aorere Pewhairangi

Te reo Māori sports commentator and broadcaster Te Aorere Pēwhairangi. Photo / Whakaata Maori

By Kahumako Rameka of Whakaata Maori

''As a Māori, there's no such thing as self-made.''

That's the ethos that te reo Māori sports commentator and broadcaster Te Aorere Pēwhairangi stands by.

Coinciding with Māori Language Week, Pēwhairangi (Ngāti Porou) is humbled to be one of nine te reo champions sharing their perspectives at a special M9 event next Friday to celebrate Whiua ki te ao!' - 'Hurl the Māori language to the world!'

"To be asked to share my story, I guess it allows me the opportunity to talk about what others did for me. As Maori, there's no such thing as self-made."

Pēwhairangi is a product of kōhanga reo and kura kaupapa Māori, immersing him in his first language, te reo Māori. He did not start learning English until he was 13.

Pēwhairangi acknowledges the hardships faced by those who went "against the grain" as Aotearoa commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Māori Language Petition.

"My parents took a gamble putting me in kōhanga reo in the late 90s. And not knowing where te reo Māori would take me, or where te reo Māori would be", Pēwhairangi says.

His love for the language led him to pursue a degree from The School of Māori Language Excellence, Te Pinakitanga and Te Panekiretanga o Te Reo Māori.

Dedicating seven years working in the Māori broadcasting sector, he developed skills in a variety of areas, including directing, translating, commentating, scripting, reporting, te reo Māori consulting and presenting, and more recently using social media to produce humorous content promoting the language.

"If kids only see the negative stereotypes online, that's who they think they can become.''

"But if you show them there are other pathways out there."

Pēwhairangi hopes to demonstrate to rangatahi the many opportunities that come through te reo Māori, while also contributing to the revitalisation of the language.

"It makes it attainable for other kids who are coming from kōhanga reo and kura kaupapa like me."

Pēwhairangi says there's a large demand for te reo speakers and experts in all industries, not only government-funded but big and small businesses.

"I think there's been a huge shift in New Zealand society, in Aotearoa to not only be bicultural, but bilingual, and to uphold, I guess what our ancestors wanted for Te Tiriti o Waitangi."

Nine powerful voices, nine unique perspectives

Pēwhairangi is speaking at the series' second edition, on September 9, Whiu ki te ao! - Hurl the Māori language to the world! Produced by music artist and reo advocate Ria Hall through Janda Productions, the event coincides with the buildup to Te Wiki o te reo Māori (Māori Language Week).

"Te reo Māori is the lifeblood of this whenua and it thrives in so many incredible contexts," Hall says.

"It was of the utmost importance to me that this instalment of M9 showcases voices that represent the full spectrum of lived te reo Māori experiences, from those who are beginning their journey to those born into the language.

''There is something here to entice and inspire everyone, from all walks of life."

Hosted by broadcaster and te reo expert Stacey Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu), the event line-up also includes journalist and trailblazing news anchor Oriini Kaipara (Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Tūhoe), songwriter, kapa haka exponent and self-confessed "activist" Rob Ruha (Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau-a-Apanui), te reo Māori lecturer, author and online educator Hēmi Kelly (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Tahu, Ngāti Whao) and award-winning journalist and artist Moana Maniapoto (Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa).

• Kahumako Rameka Te Rito Journalism Cadet.