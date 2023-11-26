NZ First leader Winston Peters, National leader Christopher Luxon and Act leader David Seymour after signing their coalition agreement. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

We are in for an interesting time.

With the new coalition policies broadly announced, I am surprised that anyone is surprised. While there is much that I consider wrong-minded it is pretty much what any likely mix of the three parties’ positions was likely to produce.

As I read through them I was reminded of investor Warren Buffet’s aphorism that it’s only when the tide goes out that you can see who has been swimming with no clothes on.

We are going to find out who is really committed to equity and who is not.

There is a predictably consistent theme running through the policies of reducing the spread and costs of Government activities. No surprise there, though for a group who like to consider themselves pragmatic and efficiency-focused there is more of the slasher than the skilful blade in evidence.

This is allied with reducing or eliminating many such activities which have been aimed at addressing inequities facing Māori (and Pacific peoples). Again this is of the broad, spray the Roundup nature rather than target weeding.

There are really two issues in the second group which I consider here.

The first is whether we consider that there are equity issues which should be addressed by Government.

While I have not seen a dismissal of inequity as such so far much of what is proposed does seem to reflect such a view.

Given the deep and broad research that there are many inequities, it is again hard to square this with either pragmatism or evidence-based policy. In the same way the overwhelming research and practice view is that trying to address known and specific inequities is not most effectively and efficiently done by universalist policy, but by targets and specific actions.

That is the business-like way to address an issue, not to ignore it or to apply an action even where it is not needed.

The second is whether all existing actions being taken are the most effective and efficient options available.

Here there is room to look critically. I have no doubt that these could be reviewed, ideally in conjunction with those most affected, to see if there are better options. In the announcements so far, the bath water is simply going out the window, pēpē still in the bath or not. Again to continue my theme here, this is simply not a business-like nor the most effective and efficient way to act.

Now not all actions in life have to be business-like, effective or efficient, but it is odd to see the advocates of such “rational” behaviour ditching it when it comes to equity. Hard to escape the conclusion that it may be equity that the designers if not the (perhaps misguided) implementers really do not like.

So those of us who do like equity have a challenge. It is now that we will see exactly who is with us and who was only a fair-weather companion. The tide is going out.

This is not only about equity for Māori as such. Under Te Tiriti of course the benefits accrue to all through mutual recognition and respect, not only the original signatories but also those who have come and will come to Aotearoa on Tiriti terms. On equity issues from climate emergencies to fair pay agreements to public health crises similar concepts of equity, respect and common interests apply. Te Tiriti provides a framework for all to mutual benefit.

Without it we are literally an island adrift in an ocean cut off from our various pasts. To my mind that illustrates how much mutual interest we have in not accepting that we are not an experiment in individuality, simply transacting with one another in a marketplace of life. All the more important that those who continue to seek equity see it in holistic terms and do not allow ourselves to get separated into fighting for our own “patch”, taking an occasional scrap from the table but developing an inclusive view and way of acting together.

Just as we have found that we cannot piecemeal administer our way to equity through the old institutions, so we have to deal with the issues in such a way that we build consensus around a better society for us all.

Rob Campbell is a professional director and investor. He is chancellor at AUT, chairman of Ara Ake, chairman of NZ Rural Land, and an adviser for Dave Letele’s BBM charity. He is also the former chairman of Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand).