The Pā at the University of Waikato combines Māori heritage with contemporary architecture, designed by TRIBE Architects.
The building features a unique tāhuhu, creating an organic atmosphere with light and timber.
It serves as a central space for learning, reflecting Waikato-Tainui’s cultural values and history.
The Pā, a striking new landmark building at the heart of the University of Waikato’s Hamilton campus, is impressive and tonight on The Drawing Board, takes centre stage.
The project, led by TRIBE architects and a team of passionate designers and cultural advisers, represents a bold fusion of Māori heritage and contemporary architecture.
The design was shaped by a challenge to inspire Māori students and capture the imagination of the wider campus community.
As Rau Hoskins, director of TRIBE Architects, explains: “We were challenged to be innovative. We were challenged to make sure that we could capture the imagination of the student cohort and Māori students in particular.”
A significant aspect of the project was the cultural narrative behind the design.
Dr Sarah-Jane Tiakiwai reflects on the discussions surrounding the wharenui (meeting house), and whether it should follow traditional styles or incorporate modern design elements.
“Often our meetings would revolve around, what was the cultural narrative going to look like...whether it was going to be a traditional carved whare or whether we were looking for something more contemporary,” says Tiakiwai.
The building’s design features a unique tāhuhu (ridge pole) that is artificially lit to create a distinctive atmosphere.
“When you come into the whare, you’re entering into what we’d call probably a large medium-sized wharenui. The strong tāhuhu element was very important because there’s no structural tāhuhu going on here.”
The use of light and timber enhances the organic, natural feel of the space, as Stephen Middleton from JASMAX explains:
“It’s a bit like being in a forest and you get the light shimmering through the wood. The whole thing just feels like you can always find a space that you want to inhabit.”
The Pā has become a central, beloved space on campus, fulfilling its purpose as the heart of the university.
As James Mooney observes, “One of the most satisfying aspects of the building is to go back and see it embraced - it forms the heart of the campus”.
The project’s bold approach is tied to its location and its connection to Waikato-Tainui’s post-Treaty settlement history.
Hoskins points out that the university’s land, owned by Waikato-Tainui, created a unique opportunity to design a structure that reflects the cultural values and history of the iwi.
“Having access to perhaps the most high-profile part of the site, and a Māori advisory group with a strong Kīngitanga influence led to a really bold approach,” says Hoskins.
Tom Roa highlights the importance of integrating Māori practices within Western institutions to create meaningful partnerships, emphasising that this project demonstrates a successful blend of both worlds.
Roa adds, “I am beaming with pride as a result of its appearance, its shape and the holistic feeling it carries.”
The Pā is more than just a building – it’s a space that connects past and present, honours cultural heritage, and fosters learning and community. A true testament to the powerful synergy between architecture, culture, and purpose.