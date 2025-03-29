A significant aspect of the project was the cultural narrative behind the design.

Waikato University's The Pā is a central cultural hub for students.

Dr Sarah-Jane Tiakiwai reflects on the discussions surrounding the wharenui (meeting house), and whether it should follow traditional styles or incorporate modern design elements.

“Often our meetings would revolve around, what was the cultural narrative going to look like...whether it was going to be a traditional carved whare or whether we were looking for something more contemporary,” says Tiakiwai.

The building’s design features a unique tāhuhu (ridge pole) that is artificially lit to create a distinctive atmosphere.

Hoskins describes the importance of this element.

“When you come into the whare, you’re entering into what we’d call probably a large medium-sized wharenui. The strong tāhuhu element was very important because there’s no structural tāhuhu going on here.”

The use of light and timber enhances the organic, natural feel of the space, as Stephen Middleton from JASMAX explains:

“It’s a bit like being in a forest and you get the light shimmering through the wood. The whole thing just feels like you can always find a space that you want to inhabit.”

The Pā has become a central, beloved space on campus, fulfilling its purpose as the heart of the university.

As James Mooney observes, “One of the most satisfying aspects of the building is to go back and see it embraced - it forms the heart of the campus”.

The project’s bold approach is tied to its location and its connection to Waikato-Tainui’s post-Treaty settlement history.

Hoskins points out that the university’s land, owned by Waikato-Tainui, created a unique opportunity to design a structure that reflects the cultural values and history of the iwi.

“Having access to perhaps the most high-profile part of the site, and a Māori advisory group with a strong Kīngitanga influence led to a really bold approach,” says Hoskins.

The Pā.

Tom Roa highlights the importance of integrating Māori practices within Western institutions to create meaningful partnerships, emphasising that this project demonstrates a successful blend of both worlds.

“In order to create meaningful partnerships, we must incorporate Māori practices with western institutions like this,” says Roa.

The building itself, while not intended to replicate a traditional marae, serves as a space for learning, distinct from the marae experience.

The bilingual name of the building, The Pā, reflects the university’s multicultural nature, a decision that, as Roa recalls, sparked an amusing yet meaningful conversation.

“So it isn’t named Te Pa, rather it be named The Pa.”

Some of the team behind The Pā.

Patrick Clifford, principal at Architectus, sums up the essence of the design.

“The project operates at an emotional level...it can have some visceral effect.”

Roa adds, “I am beaming with pride as a result of its appearance, its shape and the holistic feeling it carries.”

The Pā is more than just a building – it’s a space that connects past and present, honours cultural heritage, and fosters learning and community. A true testament to the powerful synergy between architecture, culture, and purpose.

The Drawing Board, 7pm, Whakaata Māori.