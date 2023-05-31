Students from TSI's Maori Pacific Trades Training school visiting Auckland Transport's Manukau Bus Station project. Photo / Supplied

The number of Māori apprenticeships has increased 71 per cent with the biggest up-take coming from rangatahi aged 24 years and under.

Rangatahi apprenticeship numbers grew from 16 per cent in 2019 to 19 per cent in 2023. The figure looks likely to increase with the announcement that the scheme is to be made permanent.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins committed to the apprenticeship extension at the party’s Congress in Wellington last weekend, and more major investment announcements are due later this week.

The programme was introduced in 2020 as a temporary Covid-19 measure. It pays employers $500 per month for the first two years of an apprenticeship to support training their employees.

Minister of Māori Economic Development Willie Jackson, says it’s been a great investment for both the Government and Māori.

“Our investment in young people over the years has really paid off and have seen the benefits.

“The Māori unemployment has come down dramatically. I was the former Employment Minister and with this type of investment we have seen that once we get our young people active, we see the results.

“This has been a 5-and-a-half year investment and bringing in the Māori Trusts and Māori Training and He Poutama Rangatahi training, we and our communities have seen the benefits.”

The Apprenticeship Boost backs up the Government’s Budget 2022 support, of ‘Mana in Mahi’ where 4719 youth workers were assisted into work and training with a further 1600 places rolling out until 2024.

Māori Trades Training is also part of the strategy with 17 Māori entities across Aotearoa partnering with the Government to deliver unique multi-year work-focused training.

Wāhine have also benefited from the Apprenticeship Boost with a massive 112 per cent increase while Pasifika sees a upswing of 97 per cent.