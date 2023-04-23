The Drawing Board: Straight as an Arrowtown

Arrowtown based Louise Wright delivers bespoke architecture with environmental engagement and considered construction. Video / Faultline Films. Made with funding from NZ on Air and Te Mangai Paho.

Architecture professor Derek Kawiti heads to the picturesque town of Arrowtown and catches up with an old architect mate, Justin Wright.

In this, the final episode of The Drawing Board, Kawiti gives an insight into his upbringing.

“I grew up in Upper Hutt and was always interested in drawing, from drawing fantasy fairytale castles to then drawing houses,” Kawiti says.

“I loved Lego and was always creating things. If I’d visit my grandfather in Rotorua, he was a builder, so he always had lots of wood, hammers and nails, and I would construct forts, so that’s what sent me on the path to becoming an architect.

“I met Justin at architecture school - he was a couple of years ahead of me.

“We would both come home at night and be both talking about our projects. He would be advising me about mine and I would be advising him about his, and we realised that we worked really well together.”

That relationship between the pair has lasted the test of time, and in this episode, Kawiti looks at the home his friend is building in Arrowtown.

The eight-part series The Drawing Board examines the past and present, and what future architectural designs in Aotearoa might look like.

Hosted by Kawiti (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou), a professor of architecture at Victoria University of Wellington, it leads viewers on a journey of exploration, visiting construction sites and completed buildings.

See the full episodes on Whakaata Māori airing Mondays at 7.30pm, or head to Māori+ or watch on demand.