The barber who wants his shop to be a safe space for the Maraenui community

On a mission to positively impact his Maraenui community, Cajun Paul is now the proud owner and senior barber of NUISTYLE Barbershop.

Born and raised in Napier, with whakapapa to Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa, 27-year-old Cajun is the solo father to his beautiful, 8-year-old daughter, L.A-Rose.

Also, raising his two younger brothers, Kingston, 16, and Tiare, 14, Cajun has an enormous responsibility on his shoulders. Nevertheless, this hasn't stopped him, it has motivated him in his pursuit of creating better pathways for rangatahi and leading by example.

On his journey of applying for financial support through the MSD Flexi-Wage for Self-Employment, Cajun sought the help of Tipu Ake Tonu's (TAT) Whanake Ake Business Support Programme.

A spokesperson for Tipu Ake Tonu said Cajun came to them with a passion for barbering, ready and eager to start his own barbering business, but needed a little morale boost and business guidance.

Cajun says that stepping into the whole business world, was like facing the unknown.

"Not quite sure how to approach it and unaware of what to expect. I was dealing with a lot of doubt and pessimistic thoughts towards starting my own business".

Together with his Kaiārahi Pakihi, they started chipping away at his doubt and built his business confidence, knowledge and skills.

"With the help of TAT, I was able to get over those mental barriers. With the guidance and support, they have given, and still, offer me to this day, I could navigate through my doubt and start up my business on a strong foundation".

Cajun says his experience with TAT has been different to others.

"They are heavily Māori focused, Māori influenced and driven to help Māori step into this space which is what made it comfortable for me to get into it and trust that I was in good hands.

"The reality for our whānau is that their experiences in te ao hurihuri mean they haven't always been able to find purpose-fit support," says TAT director Sally Crown.

Fellow TAT director Theresa Carter said opportunities like Flexi-Wage for Self-Employment are life-changing for whānau.

"MSD's willingness and approach to partner with providers like ourselves are breaking down barriers and giving whānau Māori a deserved and needed chance to start their pakihi and achieve personal aspirations that positively impact their family and community."

Now based in the heart of Maraenui at the shopping centre, NUISTYLE provides quality barbering services for tane at an affordable price.

Cajun aimed to give the community access to hairstyling services in an environment where they feel comfortable, and that he has done.

Continually filled with rangatahi and community members, you can feel and hear the positive vibes and music from a distance.

Not only is NUISTYLE a barbershop, but it is also a safe space within the community for all.

Asked what his key achievements have been in opening and operating his business so far; he said: "Just the fact that I took the leap of faith and started a business.

"I am my own boss and I do mahi that I actually love and enjoy every day. I can see the inspiration this has given my friends and whānau, showing the young ones that even people from the hood can make something of themselves without resorting to crime".

Cajun's business journey does not end here. He aims to develop his business and barbering skills, introducing more men's grooming services such as facial and skin care.

Most importantly, he intends to provide apprenticeship opportunities for rangatahi. Teaching and guiding them in the barbering and business world, helping them reach their full potential.