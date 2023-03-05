Te Pou Theatre review: Hemo is Home

Hemo is Home is at Te Pou Theatre until March 12. Photo / Supplied

It would be foolish to dismiss Hemo is Home, a new play written by director Tainui Tukiwaho and his five young children, as a drama for teenagers.

Yes, the play is whimsical and absurd with punchlines and humour that could only come from the minds of teenagers. (There’s a hilarious addition of a “ghost pig” and a Spice Girls lip-sync routine.) But Hemo is Home is much more.

It’s also layered with dramatic depth and can be enjoyed and appreciated by all ages. It tackles relevant issues, like suicide and homosexuality, and infuses the play’s themes with te reo and tikanga Māori. In fact, its sensitive portrayal of two takatāpui (gay) cow cocky characters, played authentically by gay actors Kayne Peters and Stephen Butterworth, was refreshing to see because their portrayal eliminates the stereotypes and trauma narratives that are normally attached to LBGTQI+ characters in theatre and film.

The fact that this play was written by teenagers and children shows their attitudes toward LBGTQI+ people are tolerant and non-judgemental. The next generation is the key to spreading a positive message to progress the lives of the rainbow community.

Writer Tainui Tukiwaho and his whānau. Photo / Supplied

The co-writers created the play during the Covid-19 lockdown and include Te Rongopai Curreen-Tukiwaho, 10, who is also acting as the title character, and his siblings in his blended whānau; Mia Curreen-Poko, 17, Letoya Fernandez, 16, Paku Fernandez, 16, Jade Fernandez, 12.

Hemo is Home is about Hemo (Curreen-Tukiwaho), a 9-year-old, who, as a baby, is thrown over the fence of an urupā (cemetery) by his parents. They were running away and killed by an evil patupaiarehe (fairy) named Whitney, played by scene-stealer Awhina Rose Ashby. Whitney has a hungry appetite for eating babies and Ashby is deliciously wicked each time she appears on stage. As an orphan, Hemo is cared for and raised by the ghosts who live at the urupā, including a nurturing kuia (Bronwyn Turei), and her husband (Maaka Pohatu), the protector of the urupā whose powers keep Whitney away (Rauhiriwa Rauhina) and other misfits (Peters, Butterworth, Ariana Williams and Acacia O’Connor). TVNZ presenter, Te Rauhiringa Brown, provides emotional depth, playing a character who committed suicide and who is trying to forgive herself and accept her place in the afterlife.

On the stage, the audience is treated to seeing the best of Māori acting talent working their magic. From the experience of Turei (Go Girls), Pohatu (Wellington Paranormal), Ashby (Rūrangi), Butterworth (Spartacus), Brown (Waru), to mid-career actors and 10-year-old Curreen-Tukiwaho representing the next generation of Māori performers. His role holds the play together for the 100 minute duration.

For a child, Curreen-Tukiwaho rises to the challenge and has the acting chops to sustain the momentum and charm to keep the audience engaged. He only needs to draw inspiration from his experienced supporting cast to help carry him through.

Jane Hakaraia’s urupa set design is so convincing, that water was provided for the audience after the show, so they could wash their hands and keep to the Māori tradition that occurs after visiting a real cemetery.

Last year, Hemo is Home was named runner-up at the prestigious Adam Playwriting Awards, beating established playwrights like Sam Brooks, Nathan Joe, and Stanley Makuwe. Hemo is Home is at times silly, and irreverent and then changes the tone to be poignant and emotional, with important and inspiring messages about whānau, aroha, connection, and forgiveness.

It works as a great piece of theatre for all the whānau and allows the audience to engage with a wide range of their emotions.



