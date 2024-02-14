One year ago a large part of Te Karaka was under water. Photo / Supplied

It was an emotional and beautiful morning in Te Karaka as more than 150 people gathered for the karakia to acknowledge the year since Cyclone Gabrielle hit the region.

Residents from Te Karaka, Puha, Whatatutu, and Branson and Lavenham roads met at Te Karaka Area School to mark the anniversary, and to remember John Coates who died during the cyclone.

On this chilly morning, the sky was clear and the stars could be seen — in stark contrast to a year ago.

At 5am, the siren sounded and during that the karanga was heard.

Following the karanga, karakia were spoken before a tree was planted at the school by the Coates family, in memory of their loved one.

Te Karaka community leader Pimia Wehi said it was an emotional morning as everybody was reflecting on where they were a year ago.

“I think about the time, around now at 5.30am, we were all on the two hills. Five helicopters flew over us and not one of them stopped. That’s something that sits deep inside my heart.

“But I am grateful for the awesome community and support from Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Te Puni Kōkiri, Ministry of Housing and Urban development and to Kiri Allan who came here this morning.”

Former East Coast MP and justice minister Allan attended the karakia; she was the local MP when the cyclone hit.

“She was the first face for us to see. She was able to stand in front of our community in a real time of need while our kaumātua, tamariki and mokopuna were stuck on the hills,” Wehi said.

The last year has been so busy that she doesn’t remember it all.

“To think back to one year ago, in a week’s time we were putting people into emergency housing and trying to bring temporary housing into the village.

“I have to mention Willie Te Aho, who was truly the brains and mover and shaker behind this whole project.

“We are really grateful and thankful for everybody’s help.”

There was still a lot of work to do, Wehi said.

“It’s not ending any time soon — we still have plenty of mahi going on.”

She wanted to thank all people and organisations that have helped the community over the last year.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. We have had support from the north to the south, from the west to the east. It’s something our community will forever be grateful for and never forget.”

Te Karaka Area School tumuaki (principal) Renae Savage said the morning was beautiful and it was great to see so many people from the community come to the karakia.

“Without the people the event would be nothing. I am proud of the community coming together to commemorate a difficult time. It shows what the year has done for us — it has strengthened us as a community,” she said.

Savage hopes that support will continue as she says there are many different dynamics that people need awhi (support, help) with.

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick, whose whānau are from Te Karaka, attended the karakia.

“Te Karaka is one of the communities that has shown incredible wherewithal to pick themselves up and get back on their feet again,” she said. “It’s been a massive task.

“The Government is committed to the cyclone recovery and have always said that regions need to get back on their feet. As a National government, we want it to be faster and a bit more targeted.”

