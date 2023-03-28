Te Kotahitanga o Te Ātiawa Trust pou whakahaere Dion Tuuta.

A plan is under way to provide affordable housing solutions for Te Ātiawa and Taranaki whānui whānau in the next few years.

Te Kotahitanga o Te Ātiawa Trust and Te Kowhatu Tūmoana Trust have created a property development plan thataims to help as many people as possible in a sustainable way.

“What success looks like for me is when Te Ātiawa whānau are able to exercise positive choices in their life, where they are empowered, without being dependent on the government,” Te Kotahitanga o Te Ātiawa Trust pou whakahaere Dion Tuuta.

More than 30 iwi members attended a hui recently in New Plymouth where the trust presented its vision of getting more iwi members into home ownership and outlined its full property development portfolio plans.

To better assist whānau with their saving goals, the two trusts have partnered with the Taranaki financial literacy programme Ka Uruora to provide savings options.

Tuuta simply has his uri’s best interests in mind; he would prefer to see his whānau seeking support from their iwi rather than relying on the government for assistance.

Te Ia Ka Oho.

This story has been republished with permission from Te Ia Ka Oho.