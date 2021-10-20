Tauranga Arts Festival cancelled but Mauao soundwalk remains

Mauao soundwalk composer Riki Gooch. Photo / Brydie Photography

A radio interview was the catalyst for Tauranga Arts Festival artistic director Gabrielle Vincent to bring together two outstanding personalities – musician Riki Gooch and Tauranga's own iconic Mauao.

"I heard Riki talking on RNZ about a soundwalk he'd done for an area of bush in Wellington. It got me thinking how special an experience like this would be within an arts festival context."

The result is Te Manawataki o Mauao, a specially commissioned soundscape composed by Gooch, that will be free to anyone using the tracks on the maunga from October 21 to 31, the dates of the mostly now-cancelled Tauranga Arts Festival.

"We're so pleased that we can still offer Te Manawataki o Mauao and our free visual arts programme," Vincent says. "We were devastated to cancel, even though it was the only thing we could do, given the Covid-19 circumstances."

Gooch (Ngātiwai, Ngāti Māhanga) says the compositions – which will be different, depending on the direction and track you travel – are aimed at enhancing the journey without disturbing the natural rhythms of Mauao.

"The sounds of the ocean, the feel and scent of the air, the sound of the trees in the wind, bird song ... using the tracks is like a walking meditation," he says.

"I didn't want to intrude on that. On a conscious level, Te Manawataki o Mauao is a connection to the natural world. On a subconscious level, I hope it provides comfort and reassurance.

"If nothing else, the lockdowns have provided space for us to engage more with nature. There have been lots of silver linings."

Gooch has this year started a PhD in indigenous composition.

"I'm loving bringing tikanga into the music business and composition."

He has worked with Dean Flavell, chairman of Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao (Mauao Joint Administration Board), who shared stories of Mauao, and Andrew Laking of Sonicity, a Wellington-based platform, in developing the soundwalk, which will offer a unique experience each time it's used.

In a further blessing for the project, the soundwalk's name was gifted by the Mauao Trust Board and translates to "the rhythm/cadence of Mauao", with Gooch noting that he has designed the composition to be soothing for the heartbeat of listeners.

Te Manawataki o Mauao can be enjoyed at any time of day or night from October 21 by downloading the free Te Manawataki o Mauao app, plugging in headphones to your smartphone and walking (or jogging) any track on the maunga. Geolocators will do the rest.

- Supplied Content