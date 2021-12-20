Tāmaki Makaurau marae team up for Kirihimete drive-throughs

The team at Manurewa marae. Photo / RNZ

By Te Aorewa Rolleston of RNZ

Three Auckland marae are again teaming up to run Kirihimete drive-throughs, giving away parcels to whānau in desperate need of holiday cheer.

The marae Christmas drive is in its fourth year and they are expecting huge demand for parcels with more families in hardship due to the lockdown.

The parcels contain essential items such as fruit, vegetables and canned food as well as toys and gifts on hand to help families get through the holiday season.

Manurewa, Papakura and Ngā Wharewātea marae each have drive-throughs on site and aim to deliver around 1400 parcels.

Manurewa Marae chief executive Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp said the kaupapa was all about sharing some manaaki and Christmas cheer.

"This is all about being able to provide some kai and presents for our whānau here in Manurewa, it's about spreading some Christmas joy, being able to show whānau some manaakitanga as we know this time of the year, it's a hard time for our families and Covid hasn't made it any easier.

"We're awesome mates with our other marae, MUMA, Papakura Marae, Ngā Wharewātea, this is a collaborative, Māori approach to supporting our whānau and our local communities.

"We see the vulnerability every day, we see the stress on whānau ... it's such a hard time and you know we all want to be able to spend time with whānau during this time of the year, but the reality is, our whānau don't have the resources."

The Manukau Urban Māori Authority has helped with supplies, having sent more than 20,000 food parcels to 82,000 whānau since August.

The seven days of Christmas drive is an additional event on top of the year-round support they provide due to the increased need from whānau which has been exasperated by the pandemic.

To receive their packages, people have rung each marae's assigned 0800 number and been added to the delivery list.

The organisation and its staff follow a tikanga Māori process and begin each day with a karakia to set the intention prior to working to distribute the parcels.

Chairman Bernie O'Donnell said demand had tripled for their services during the pandemic.

But as well as the essential parcels, vaccinations were also on hand, he said.

"Because of Covid and where we are, we also have the ability to book a vaccination time for them because a lot of our whānau for genuine reasons, don't have the capacity to take time out of the day to go get vaccinations.

Kai-awhina at Ngā Wharewātea marae. Photo / RNZ

"The food parcels and the assistance from MSD we hope will help alleviate some of the stresses that some of them face daily."

Together with Auckland City Mission, Māori providers have been trying to address the demand for assistance.

Auckland City Mission manutaki Helen Robinson said poverty did not go away during the holidays.

Partnering with local marae had been an efficient way to reach whanau who need help, she said.

"The Auckland City Mission has been responding to the reality of poverty and particularly the very real desperation people are experiencing in terms of not having enough money for food.

"For a number of years, Auckland City Mission has been partnering with marae through-out Auckland all throughout the year ... when we started to look at Christmas, it became a very natural progression that we partner with our marae partners at Christmas time too.

"This year Auckland City Mission with its partners is distributing food and presents across five different sites - at Eden Park, at the three marae and at Vision West out west. What this means is that many, many Aucklanders can actually receive a bit of Christmas joy."

For Kemp, the marae's focus was on working together to support the kaupapa of giving back to the community.

She hoped they could give some Christmas joy to whānau.

"It's actually about ensuring our whānau leave knowing that Manurewa Marae has been able to manaaki them.

"That for us is the biggest pleasure, hearing and seeing whānau."

The Ministry for Social Development has also contributed to the initiative by topping up work and income cards for families needing extra financial assistance.

The marae Christmas drive will be running on weekdays until Wednesday.

- RNZ